Unfortunate Comparison for Lincoln Riley Between Oklahoma and USC Tenures

The USC Trojans face a pivotal matchup against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween as some are beginning to question USC coach Lincoln Riley's future in Southern California after the Trojans' suffered a second loss on the season.

Joel Klatt Explains Biggest Difference in Lincoln Riley

When Riley was hired by USC back in November of 2021, the former Oklahoma Sooners coach arrived with optimism after leading multiple high-flying offense and Heisman-winning quarterbacks to the College Footbal Playoff. However, Riley and the Trojans have not enjoyed the same level of success that the USC coach reached with the Sooners.

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, he believes Riley's struggles lie in the Trojans' lack of success running the ball:

"The biggest difference between Lincoln Riley at USC and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma is the lack of run game for the Trojans. Breadcrumbs for USC suggests that they're not even close to what they could be or anticipated that they could be, or even what I thought they were last week. Sloppy wins are the breadcrumbs. Sloppy against Rutgers, sloppy against Washington, sloppy against Penn State. And now, here comes Ohio State," Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show.

The Lincoln Riley at USC is not the Lincoln Riley we saw at Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/StNawXudPb — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) October 29, 2026

"Why is it different from Oklahoma for Lincoln Riley? They're run game is 103rd in the country in yards per carry. Run game," Klatt continued. 'It's not the passing game, it's not the defense, it's the run gae. 103rd in yards per carry. 103rd. At OU, hat were they, Joel? Number one. They ran the football. Protected the offensive line against the pressure. They couldn't do that against Wisconsin, they haven't been able to do that throughout the course of the year."

Riley produced multiple NFL running backs during his time at Oklahoma, including New England's Rhamondre Stevenson, Houston's Joe Mixon, and Cincinnati's Samaje Perine. Talent at running back has not necessarily been the issue at USC, though, with the Trojans producing NFL rushers like Houston's Woody Marks and Green Bay's Marshawn Lloyd.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, USC running back King Miller leads the way with 602 total yards with four touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. USC's offensive line was expected to be a strength for the Trojans, though, and the team is averaging 3.9 yards per carry. The offensive line has also given up 12 total sacks, ranked No. 52 in the nation.

Former USC star quarterback Caleb Williams did win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but USC has not yet made it to the postseason, with or without Riley, since the CFP expanded to four teams. The field has expanded to 12 teams, and USC's margin for error is relatively slim after losing to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) sacks USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With matchups against No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, and No. 7 UCLA still on the schedule, betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have Riley and company as longshots for this year's playoff.

At +1900, USC has longer odds than teams like Iowa (+1200), Nebraska (+1200), Oklahoma (+1700), and more.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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