USC Trojans Legend Has a Growing Concern About Lincoln Riley

The USC Trojans lost their second game of the season in week 8 of the season, falling 24-7 on the road to the Wisconsin Badgers, and questions about coach Lincoln Riley's job security have arguably reached their loudest point yet. Former USC star and NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson shared an impassioned rant on social media, nearly three minutes long, expressing his frustrations with Riley and the current state of USC's football program.

Johnson claimed that "enough is enough" while also calling upon athletic director Jen Cohen and other USC leadership to make "tough decisions." While the Trojans legend did not outright call for the firing of Riley, Johnson is clearly getting impatient waiting for results from USC's football team.

Jun 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson poses for a photo on the red carpet for the “One Year to Go” for FIFA World Cup 26 event at FOX Studio Lot. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keyshawn Johnson Lays Into Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

"All I can do is sit here and look at myself and laugh. Like we really just lost to Wisconsin. Not only did we lose, we got run out of the building. We supposed to have this offensive guru, high octane, Heisman Trophy coaching quarterback head coach. Like, seriously, did you see the offense? All I can do is laugh. It’s a f*****g joke. It really’s a joke. Like come on, man, we better than this."

"I’m like so tired of dealing with this type of stuff. I got to answer to people. I ain’t coaching. I went to the school, been a part of the University for umpteen years. Since I was a seven-year-old kid, I’ve been a part of that University. But I’m looking at something right now. That just don’t look right. I’m sorry, I watched what UCLA did to them (Wisconsin). i watched what UCLA did today. Like I literally watched UCLA dismantle Michigan State. I watched UCLA beat Oregon. Like I don’t even know what to say. I’m laughing because it’s funny," Johnson continued.

Johnson even implied that Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell would do a better job at USC than Riley after the Badgers dominated the Trojans on Saturday.

Nov 18, 1995; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California receiver Keyshawn Johnson (3) in action against UCLA at the Los Angeles Coliseum. UCLA defeated USC 24-20. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m sorry Lincoln Riley. I respect you, I like you. You’re cool with me, but it ain’t working out, man. It’s just not working. Sometimes things don’t work out, and we ought to recognize that, understand that and make some tough decisions. Tough decisions have got to be made, whether you want to or don’t," Johnson said.

USC Trojans' Playoff Outlook

With the Wisconsin loss, Riley and the Trojans are curretly 6-2 with a rather slim margin of victory when it comes to reaching the CFP for the first time in program history. USC could reach the postseason with two losses, but the team would likely have to win out, and No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, and No. 7 UCLA all await on the Trojans' schedule.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Analytics gives USC less than a 20 percent chance to beat Ohio State and Indiana, respectively, while games against Maryland and UCLA are expected to be closer contests.

If the Trojans fail to make the CFP in year five under Riley, will the USC coach's future in Southern California be in jeopardy?

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