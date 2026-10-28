Ranking the Best 2026 Rookies: Defenders Dominating, but Jets’ Linebacker Is Stealing the Show

The Jets lost at home to the winless Dolphins in Week 7 , prompting questions about whether embattled coach Aaron Glenn will survive his second season as New York’s head coach.

But if there’s one thing fans can cling to, it’s the emergence of first-round edge rusher David Bailey, who looks the part of an All-Pro at the highest level. Through seven weeks, Bailey has amassed 5.5 sacks. Only four players have more. He also has nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

If the Jets want a bright spot, they need to look no further than Bailey.

As for the rest of the rookie report, let’s start in Nashville, where a Titans linebacker is putting his future on full display.

10. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Previous ranking: N/A

Tennessee is enduring a trying season under first-year coach Robert Saleh, but Hill has been a shining light. A second-round pick from Texas, Hill is a menace in the middle for the Titans, totaling 68 tackles to tie for third-most in football. Playing every snap for Tennessee so far, Hill has also shown coverage chops, earning three passes defensed while looking for his first interception. It’s early, but the former Longhorn looks like a second-day steal for general manager Mike Borgonzi.

9. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

PR: 3

It was hard to pick between the Browns’ rookie receivers, Boston and KC Concepcion. Still, Boston gets the nod with three touchdowns to Concepcion’s zero, plus 20 receptions for 372 yards. Boston has been Cleveland’s big-play threat, with three catches of at least 46 yards. His prolific ability has helped the Browns get off to a surprising 5–2 start while leading the AFC North, a division with four teams featuring winning records.

8. Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

PR: 6

Downs was expected to be a top-five pick, but slid due to positional value before Dallas selected him at No. 11. He’s quickly proven the Cowboys correct in their belief of his talents. Through seven weeks, Downs has posted 48 tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack while providing excellent coverage in both zone and man. Dallas’s defense ranks dead last, but Downs’s ability to cover and play in the box is a cornerstone for the future.

7. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

PR: N/A

Despite second-year quarterback Cam Ward’s struggles, Tate has blossomed as a first-round receiver. Over the past four games, Tate has had three games with at least 69 yards, highlighted by his nine-catch, 145-yard performance in Week 4 against the Ravens. With 34 catches for 413 yards, he’s on pace to eclipse 1,000 yards, something nobody else in his class can say.

6. Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

PR: N/A

It looks like a lost season for the one-win Commanders, even in the weak NFC East. The good news? Styles is a 21-year-old middle linebacker who Washington should be able to build around for a decade. An All-American at Ohio State in 2025, Styles has dominated in the NFL, totaling three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He’s been a complete second-level player for coach Dan Quinn.

Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane has allowed only 15 completions while playing 83.3% of the defensive snaps. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

PR: N/A

Delane has been a force for Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to deploy since returning from a shoulder injury in Week 3. After missing most of the first two weeks (he played the first series of Week 1 and recorded an interception), Delane has starred in the Chiefs’ secondary, primarily being asked to play man coverage. He’s allowed only 15 completions while playing 83.3% of the defensive snaps, amassing three tackles for loss. He’s been a complete player, helping Kansas City to a 5–1 start.

4. Josiah Trotter, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PR: 5

Trotter fell to the second round, and the Buccaneers have to be elated. An immediate starter, Trotter has been a force on the second level for Tampa Bay, ranking seventh in tackles with 62 while also registering a pick-six, three passes defensed, a sack and three tackles for loss. Playing 92% of the defensive snaps, Trotter has been everywhere for a rebuilding Buccaneers’ front.

3. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

PR: 2

Rodriguez came to the Dolphins from Texas Tech, going to Miami in the second round. So far, he’s proven to be the jewel of its rebuilding defense under first-year coach and former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Despite the Dolphins’ early bye week, Rodriguez ranks tied for eighth with 61 tackles. He’s been a sideline-to-sideline defender who can also play in coverage, intercepting Patrick Mahomes in Week 3 to go with three tackles for loss.

2. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

PR: 8

If not for his counterpart with the Jets, Reese would be the leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The former Ohio State standout has been spectacular, totaling 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, four passes defensed and an interception while playing 99% of the snaps. Only 21, Reese has more development ahead than almost any other rookie, a horrifying thought for the rest of the NFC East.

1. David Bailey, edge, New York Jets

PR: 1

Bailey has been a star since the first day he stepped onto the field in green and white. In seven games, he’s already racked up 5.5 sacks and a league-best three forced fumbles. Bailey also leads the team with 34 quarterback pressures and ranks fifth in the NFL behind Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner, Aidan Hutchinson and Nik Bonitto. Bailey has a real chance to end the season as a Pro Bowler, and possibly an All-Pro.