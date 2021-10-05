Did Urban Meyer Ruin Chances of Landing USC Job Amid Viral Video?

Some wonder if the USC Trojans would even consider Meyer after his 0-4 record with Jacksonville and recent bar video controversy.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer found himself in hot water over the weekend after a video surfaced of a young woman dancing close to the former Ohio State coach at a bar.

As the internet when wild over the news, Meyer apologized publicly on Monday to the Jacksonville Jaguars organization and his family.

"I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened and owned it. It was stupid to…I should not have myself in that kind of position," Meyer said Monday.

"I stayed to see the grandkids and we all went to dinner that night at a restaurant," said Meyer. "There was a big group next to [us] and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor screwing around and I should have left."

USA TODAY

Meyer is in his first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team is currently 0-4. After leading Florida and Ohio State to three national titles, many have questioned if the 57-year old would return to the college space.

The USC head coaching job is certainly one of the most coveted openings on the market, but would the Trojans even consider offering the position amid Meyer's recent controversy?

A few weeks ago, Meyer said publicly there is "no chance," he would take the USC job if the Trojans called. "I'm here, I'm committed to try and build an organization," said Meyer of Jacksonville.

Some USC fans still may dream of the NFL coach leading the Men of Troy. But it seems unrealistic to assume USC would make an offer when the Jags head coach has turned down the job publicly and been involved in a recent scandal.

