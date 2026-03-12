USC Trojans Freshmen Turning Heads At Practice For One Major Reason

The USC Trojans enter spring ball with a deep and talented roster ahead of the 2026 season, with the No.1-ranked 2026 recruiting class finally in Los Angeles. However, while the freshman have put their talent on display on the field, their talent and work ethic goes beyond the gridiron.

At spring practice, quarterback Sam Huard noted the willingness to become better has shown with the freshmen class, sharing that they take every opportunity to watch and learn from the older guys.

Freshman Class Bring Maturity to USC Locker Room

Offensive lineman Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Trojans put in the work on the field and in the weight room, a massive part of preparing for a difficult 2026 Big Ten slate is building relationships within the locker room, something the freshman class has taken seriously since joining the team.

Huard nodded to the maturity level the freshman class also brings to the table, emphasizing they've been performing at a very high level with the little time they've been within a collegiate program.

"They all act like veterans, act like older guys. That's just how mature they are, (and) they're great players. This young receiving core we have the four of those guys. Then Mark (Bowman) at tight end. I mean just those guys coming in and the level they're playing at right now, it's special. So it's exciting to see those guys continue to progress every single practice," Huard said at spring practice.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

On top of being a mature group within the locker room, their initiative to watch film has taken shape and proven their want to be key contributors on the team. Huard also shared how the class will often to text the older guys to watch film.

"They've just done a great job of building relationships with everyone in the locker room. Like, you know, they're always texting us older guys to go watch film, to get extra work in. When you see guys come in and just put their heads down and work hard, like it it speaks a lot. And so, just seeing those guys continue to do that, then the way it translates on the field...the future's bright for this class,"

Impact Freshman To Watch This Fall

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC has a multitude of freshmen that are already standing out as immediate impact players this fall, especially since the talent is spread across both sides of the ball.

For the offense, tight end Mark Bowman is a common name to hear next to starting tight end this fall, as he has the talent, the size and the football IQ to fulfill the role. Wide receiver Trent Mosley is another rising star that has made a name for himself, especially in a competitive and tight wide receiver race. The Trojans also add five-star, per 247Sports, offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, who is bound to see the field early given his physicality and size as a freshman.

Defensively, the Trojans have continually looked at five-star defensive end Luke Wafle to get reps often and early. Wafle checks in at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds and a monster of an edge rusher. As the No. 1 rated player in his position group, Wafle is someone Trojan fans should expect to see often. Cornerback Elbert Hill IV is another riser building his stock slowly but surely. Even at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Hill has proved size does not matter when compared to talent.