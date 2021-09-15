Meyer Says There's 'No Chance' He Takes USC Job

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer refuted rumors that he would be interested in the head coach opening at USC on Wednesday. The former college coach didn't mince words.

"No chance," Meyer said. "I'm here, I'm committed to try and build an organization."

In a surprising move, USC fired coach Clay Helton on Monday just two games into the 2021 season after he spent the last 11 years with the program, including the last six as head coach. USC named Donte Williams as interim head coach but a national head coaching search is underway for the team's permanent replacement.

It did not take long for rumors of Meyer joining USC to begin to swirl. Meyer coached Florida to two national titles in 2006 and 2008 before winning one with Ohio State in 2014. He eventually retired in 2018 but came out of retirement to coach the Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

SI Recommends

Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a rocky start to the new era in Jacksonville this past Sunday. The Jaguars lost to the Texans 37–21 in what was Lawrence's first regular-season loss of his entire life.

More College Football Coverage:

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.