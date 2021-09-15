September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 2 Waiver Wire
Week 2 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Urban Meyer on USC Head Coaching Job: ' No Chance'

Author:

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer refuted rumors that he would be interested in the head coach opening at USC on Wednesday. The former college coach didn't mince words. 

"No chance," Meyer said. "I'm here, I'm committed to try and build an organization." 

In a surprising move, USC fired coach Clay Helton on Monday just two games into the 2021 season after he spent the last 11 years with the program, including the last six as head coach. USC named Donte Williams as interim head coach but a national head coaching search is underway for the team's permanent replacement. 

It did not take long for rumors of Meyer joining USC to begin to swirl. Meyer coached Florida to two national titles in 2006 and 2008 before winning one with Ohio State in 2014. He eventually retired in 2018 but came out of retirement to coach the Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. 

SI Recommends

Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a rocky start to the new era in Jacksonville this past Sunday. The Jaguars lost to the Texans 37–21 in what was Lawrence's first regular-season loss of his entire life.

More College Football Coverage: 

 Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Urban Meyer coaching the Jaguars.
Play
College Football

Meyer Says There's 'No Chance' He Takes USC Job

USC fired coach Clay Helton just two games into the 2021 season this week and immediately after rumors swirled that Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was interested.

Baltimore Ravens Ty'Son Williams
Play
Fantasy

Week 2 Touches, Targets, Volume & Regression Index

Making sense of fantasy players’ volume to gauge which performances are sustainable or due for positive or negative regression

Kylian Mbappé talking with PSG's Leonardo.
Soccer

PSG Sporting Director: 'I Don't See Mbappé Leaving'

Kylian Mbappé's contract expires at the end of the season, and he's been earmarked for Real Madrid, but Leonardo isn't so sure that move will happen.

nfl-giants-saquon-barkley-production
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Is Saquon Barkley’s Production a Concern?

The Giants’ running back is a home run threat without consistent yardage totals.

Aug 15, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams (54) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field.
MLB

Austin Adams Is Hitting Upon Some Weird History

The Padres' reliever is the first pitcher in nearly a century to exceed 22 HBPs in a single season.

Candace Parker shielding the ball
WNBA

Candace Parker on McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago: 'The Mecca for High School Basketball'

The six-time WNBA All-Star says Chicago is the mecca for high school basketball.

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass vs. Saints
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Blames Interception on ‘Double Nut Shot’

That’s a valid excuse.

chris-carson-seahawks
Play
Gambling

NFL Betting Week 2 Preview: Early Line Movement & Odds Tracking

Week 2 NFL lines and odds are on the move, but just where is the money showing at SI Sportsbook?