How To Watch: USC Football 2022 Spring Game

How To Watch: USC 2022 Spring Game

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Streaming: FUBOTV

Network: ESPN

Three Things To Watch:

No. 1

The Trojans 2022 spring game will be USC fans first opportunity to see quarterback Caleb Williams under center. Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC in February, after spending one season with the Sooners.

No. 2

USC's running back room will look significantly different in 2022, with the loss of starters Keaontay Ingram and Vavae Malepeai. Lincoln Riley brought in Oregon transfer Travis Dye and Stanford transfer Austin Jones, who will look to make an impact next season.

No. 3

USC's 2022 spring game will be fans first opportunity to see the Trojans' new and *hopefully improved* defense under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Grinch coached at Oklahoma for three seasons, and joined the Trojans in 2021.

-----

