USC Freshman Quarterback Jonas Williams Gets Major NFL Comparison

USC freshman quarterback Jonas Williams hasn’t taken a college snap yet, but the comparisons are already here. In a recent ESPN scouting breakdown, analysts Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill drew a direct parallel to former Trojan great Caleb Williams, writing that Jonas’ “creativity draws obvious comparisons” as a play-extender who thrives outside structure.

That comparison this early into his career speaks volumes. At USC, being the Caleb Williams archetype isn’t just a compliment, it’s the blueprint. And it immediately raises the question: is Jonas Williams stepping into a similar runway, or an entirely different situation?

Stardom in the Making

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Jonas WIlliams has all the credentials of rising star. He arrives at USC with one of the most decorated high school resumes in Illinois history. He threw for 11,347 yards and 147 touchdowns, rewriting the IHSA record books across four seasons in a pass-heavy system.

In comparison to Caleb Williams, one could make the argument that Jonas is joining the Trojans with more hype out of high school than Caleb did when he spent his first two season with the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite being a five-star recruit, Caleb started as the second string behind preseason Heisman trophy candidate Spencer Rattler who had his own storied high school career in the Arizona area.

Caleb would go on to make a national name for himself after a comeback performance against the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry. From that point of course he follows Lincoln Riley to USC as a proven commodity. Jonas follows a similar path redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava returning to be the starter this season.

Unlike Caleb, Jonas will likely have a whole season of learning from the bench barring a catastrophic injury. Jonas Williams may not see the field much in 2026, but his journey actually gives him the kind of start that could possibly even make him a more refined, 2.0 version of Caleb Williams.

The Ideal Development Path at USC

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with the official during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley has the luxury of not needing Jonas Williams to be Caleb Williams out the gate. With Maiava leading the offense in his final collegiate season, Jonas can settle into a developmental role. The ideal scenario mirrors what USC had briefly with former five-star Husan Longstreet.

Last season, Longstreet saw the field in limited action with just over 100 yards passing for one touchdown and two rushing touchdowns in limited reps to preserve his eligibility while building his confidence. The difference is that unlike Longstreet who chose to join the LSU Tigers in the transfer portal, their is a higher likelihood of Jonas staying beyond his freshman year given that the starting job is practically his to lose in 2027.

The approach allows Jonas to learn the structure before relying on creativity. It also gives Lincoln Riley time to refine his mechanics, decision-making, and timing within the system. All things he didn't have the same timeline for with Caleb because of how early he was called into action as the program leader. For Jonas, it's an opportunity to take everything Caleb did and improve upon it without the pressure of also being great right away.

Can Lincoln Riley Repeat the Formula?

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The formula is there for Lincoln Riley to follow. Over three and a half seasons, Riley built an offense that Caleb Williams’ improvisation, turning off-schedule chaos into explosive plays. Now he has the means to replicate it with a similar player in Jonas Williams.

But repeating the formula isn’t automatic. Caleb was a rare combination of instinct, arm talent, and early college readiness that led him to that historic Heisman season. Jonas is the next iteration, not the finished product. Still, the framework is in place. Riley has the system, USC has the platform and Jonas has the raw traits that made Caleb a Heisman winner.

The expectation isn’t immediate superstardom, it’s progression. If Jonas develops on schedule, USC won’t just have another starting quarterback. They may have the next evolution of a system that’s already produced one No. 1 overall pick. And that’s the real takeaway: the comparison isn’t about who Jonas is today, it’s about what USC believes he can become.