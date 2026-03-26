The Harsh Reality USC Fans Must Accept About the 2027 Recruiting Class

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are coming off signing the most loaded recruiting class in the country and the best of the Riley era. But now with the Trojans in the thick of working the 2027 recruiting trail, the reality check will soon have to settle in.

After bringing in the No.1-ranked 2026 class featuring 36 freshmen, the Trojans are not positioned to replicate that same volume or that same star power in 2027. Headlined by five star defensive linemen Luke Wafle and Jaimeon Winfield, the Trojans find themselves with youthful depth at every position which makes acquiring talent moving forward more about quality than quantity.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This focus has already landed strong returns in the 2027 class. Five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson headlines the group, alongside four-star receivers Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard, plus defensive back Aaryn Washington and offensive lineman Isaia Vandermade. On paper, it’s a top-10 foundation. But it is also a sign of a hot start that will slow down as the roster spots continue to quickly fill up.

Smaller Class, Smarter Spending

USC’s approach to 2027 is being shaped by two unavoidable factors: roster limits and NIL allocation. That reality starts with numbers. After loading up in 2025 and 2026, particularly in the secondary and at wide receiver, USC simply doesn’t have room to stack another oversized class. The Trojans brought in waves of defensive backs across two cycles and four-highly touted receivers in the 2026 class alone.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the same time, NIL strategy is forcing tougher decisions. The Trojans were one of the highest spending programs when it came NIL evaluations for the 2026 recruiting class with players like four-star tight end Mark Bowman creating a late-bidding war between Trojans and both the Oregon Ducks and LSU Tigers before eventually electing to stay in California to join USC.

Premium players come at a price and landing more elite players like Bowman or Fa’alave-Johnson in this class could cost the Trojans' focusing more getting one top-tier talent at each position rather depth at each spot. This is the exact opposite approach of what Riley and general manager Chad Bowden took with the 2026 class.

USC Fans Must Have Tempered Expectations

Here's where the disconnect begins for fans. USC isn’t falling off. In fact, the Trojans are still recruiting at a high level and are expected to finish with another top-10 class. Right now they have the 12th ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite Team Rankings and 7th in Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings with a pending commitment announcement from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Danny Lang.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

It's not an issue of talent or USC being in the mix for top-level recruits. The issue is just that with the Trojans attacking their depth issues so much in 2026, they can only bring in so many players with good faith that they will come in as potential impact players right away. And in today's college sports climate with the transfer portal, landing a four-star prospect just for them to leave after not playing their freshman year zaps some of the value out of a recruiting class' impact.

USC made it a point with the 2026 class to dominating the California area on the recruiting front and they did just that. California remains loaded with talent in 2027, but USC can’t take everyone. Reclassification trends are also complicating things, with prospects like elite safety Paul Moala accelerating into the cycle and increasing competition for limited spots. That creates difficult trade-offs.

USC Recruiting Has Good Problems

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC may be forced to pass on elite in-state prospects, not because it doesn’t want them. But because it can’t justify the fit financially or structurally. High-profile names commanding major NIL deals may simply be out of reach in this cycle. That’s a hard truth for a fan base used to expecting USC to land whoever it wants.

The Trojans now find themselves in a progression phase. Rather than recruiting for depth, they now are roster building with a set foundation and a long-term development plan. The 2027 class won’t feel as flashy. It won’t be as deep. But if USC fans adjust their expectations, they’ll realize the bigger picture that this is what a program looks like when it’s no longer rebuilding, just reloading.