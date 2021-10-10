    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USC Alumni Upset Over Home Loss to Utah Utes

    Trojan alumni react to the USC Trojans 42-26 loss at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
    Author:

    The USC Trojans took their third loss of the 2021 season at home to the Utah Utes on October 9. Unable to find any answers on offense or defense, USC finished week six with another historic loss. 

    Prior to tonight, USC had fallen just once in 10 Los Angeles meetings to Utah. The defeat came more than 100 years ago. Donte Williams' team now sits at 3-3 overall, with a slim to none chance of winning the Pac-12 south.

    Many former USC Trojans were unhappy with Saturday's result, and vocalized their opinions and frustrations on Twitter.

    - Twitter Reactions to USC's 42-26 Loss to Utah - 

    Former USC Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu: "SC what y’all doing man smh"

    Former USC Safety Su'a Cravens: "Sheesh"

    Recommended Articles

    Former USC Long Snapper Jake Olson: "Why can't we play at home? #usc"

    Former USC QB Matt Leinart: "Nothing"

    Reporter Jon Wilner: "USC's offense is way worse than its defense, and the defense isn't very good"

    Reporter Eric Sondheimer:"The USC secondary needs an extreme makeover."

    *This article will be updated*

    ----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16926563
    Football

    USC Alumni Upset Over Home Loss to Utah Utes

    7 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-09 at 6.55.41 PM
    Football

    WATCH: USC Freshman Korey Foreman Earns First Career Sack Against Utah

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16674297
    Football

    USC vs. Utah: Three Offensive Players To Know

    5 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
    Football

    USC vs. Utah: Three Defensive Players To Know

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_13388511
    Football

    Game Day Hub: USC vs. Utah

    8 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-09 at 9.50.47 AM
    Football

    How To Watch: USC vs. Utah

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16829541
    Football

    Donte Williams Modifies USC's Game Day Routine Ahead of Utah

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_15223340
    Football

    USC Defense Preparing For Utah's Dangerous Run Game

    Oct 7, 2021