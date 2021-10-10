USC Alumni Upset Over Home Loss to Utah Utes

Trojan alumni react to the USC Trojans 42-26 loss at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The USC Trojans took their third loss of the 2021 season at home to the Utah Utes on October 9. Unable to find any answers on offense or defense, USC finished week six with another historic loss.

Prior to tonight, USC had fallen just once in 10 Los Angeles meetings to Utah. The defeat came more than 100 years ago. Donte Williams' team now sits at 3-3 overall, with a slim to none chance of winning the Pac-12 south.

Many former USC Trojans were unhappy with Saturday's result, and vocalized their opinions and frustrations on Twitter.

Former USC Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu: "SC what y’all doing man smh"

Former USC Safety Su'a Cravens: "Sheesh"

Former USC Long Snapper Jake Olson: "Why can't we play at home? #usc"

Former USC QB Matt Leinart: "Nothing"

Reporter Jon Wilner: "USC's offense is way worse than its defense, and the defense isn't very good"

Reporter Eric Sondheimer:"The USC secondary needs an extreme makeover."

