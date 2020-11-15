USC vs. Arizona: Post Game Wrap Up

In another rollercoaster game for the USC Trojans, it once again came down to the last few minutes of play for a USC victory.

The game started off strong for the Trojans with interception by Talanoa Hufanga on the second play. The USC offense took the field and Markese Stepp ran the ball in for the first USC touchdown within the first two and a half minutes of play. It looked like USC showed up ready to dominate, but Arizona was ready to fight.

The Wildcats answered the first USC touchdown with one of their own as Arizona QB, Grant Gunnell, threw a strong pass to Jamarye Joiner for a 34 yard touchdown, and the game-less Wildcats were on their way to keeping up with the Trojans.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had some long bombs intermixed with iffy throws in the first half. There were questions circulating about Slovis having issues with his arm after several missed targets and spiral-less slings, but in the post game press conference he said "my arm feels fine, I just need to get it fixed mechanically".

The third quarter was average for the Trojans, putting only three points on the board. Head Coach Clay Helton and Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell emphasized wanting to improve on penalties and turnovers this week against Arizona, but unfortunately we didn't see as much of it as we'd hoped. Arizona penalties bailed USC out of a few third down conversions and presented them with a new set of downs, but the USC offense struggled to create chemistry on their own side of the ball for the majority of the first three quarters.

It seemed that USC may have been losing their momentum until half way into the fourth quarter, when Slovis found WR, Drake London, for a long gain on 3rd down for a 1st and goal. This was a key 3rd down conversion and one of the few that saved this game. Slovis then found a target in TE, Erik Krommenhoek, on another crucial 3rd down and 6, and took the lead over Arizona with the third touchdown of the game. The Trojans were up 27-23 with 3:30 remaining, plenty of time for the Wildcats to come up with an answer. And that is exactly what they did.

Arizona QB Grant Gunnell threw to WR, Stanley Berryhill, for a 6 yard touchdown at the end of their drive, taking the lead once again at 30-27 with 1:35 remaining in play.

And just like that, the Trojans find themselves in the exact position they did seven days ago, leaving this game up to a last few critical plays. Kedon Slovis showed up. He was 5 for 5 with 69 yards on the Trojan's last scoring drive. Four of those throws were to one of USC's best wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. The drive ended with RB, Vavae Malepeai, running the ball in for a redemption touchdown to once again take the lead over Arizona, 34-30.

The Wildcats had one more chance to take the game back but failed to do so, and the Trojans took the W to advance 2-0.

