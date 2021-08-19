August 19, 2021
USC CB Chris Steele Talks NFL Goals and 2021 Season

Steele's goals are crystal clear ahead of the 2021 season, to become one of the best cornerbacks in the country, declare for the NFL Draft, and help his team win a national title.
USC cornerback Chris Steele returns for his third year with the program. Hailing from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., Steele has made immediate impacts for the Trojans defense since his arrival to Southern California. 

In 2019, the 190-pound corner made an impressive freshman debut appearing in 12 games with six starts. He amassed 35 tackles, including 1 for a loss of 1 yard, five deflections and one fumble recovery. During the pandemic shortened season in 2020 Steele started in all six games, and had 26 tackles, four deflections and one interception.

Steele's goals are crystal clear ahead of the 2021 season. To become one of the best cornerbacks in the country, declare for the NFL Draft after his junior campaign, and help his team achieve a national championship. 

All Trojans caught up with the physical cornerback after the Trojans tenth fall camp practice on Wednesday to discuss his goals for the 2021 season, thoughts on how USC's defensive unit is progressing so far, and his NFL ambitions. 

To Watch: All Trojans Interview With Chris Steele Click The Video Above

