Alijah Vera-Tucker Predicted To Make NFL Debut Soon

The former USC Trojan has yet to make his NFL debut due to injury.

Former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has yet to make his NFL debut with the New York Jets. The first round pick was sidelined with a pectoral injury, which caused him to miss New York's first preseason game against the Giants. As the Jets gear up to take on the Green Bay Packers, the team will be without Vera-Tucker once again.

Head Coach Robert Saleh told reporters that he’s hopeful AVT will return for the Jets final preseason game against the Eagles next week. Saleh also mentioned that having the rookie miss practice and reps isn't ideal.

“Not that it hurts them, it’s just a missed opportunity to see something else and get a little bit better. Like I said, I just value these practices, and if you’re not able to participate, not that it’s a knock on you, it’s just not great," Saleh said.

Alongside Alijah Vera-Tucker, fellow Jets rookie Elijah Moore is expected to miss the team’s joint practices with the Packers as well as the preseason game.

USA TODAY

Alijah Vera-Tucker was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to the New York Jets at pick No. 14 overall. The Jets traded up for the versatile lineman, and exchanged picks with the Minnesota Vikings [23, 66, and 86] for picks [14 and 143].

-----

You may also like:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Labeled 'Stud' After NFL Debut With Lions

USC LB Drake Jackson Reveals NFL Draft Plans

EX-USC Running Back Markese Stepp Calls USC's Offense 'Flamboyant'

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter