USC vs. Arizona: Week Two Game Predictions

In what will be the first game of the season for the Arizona Wildcats, the USC Trojans are headed to Tucson, AZ for week two of Pac-12 football. Arizona's season opener against Utah was cancelled due to COVID-19, so this will be the Wildcats first game of the season and USC's first road game.

Since Arizona has yet to play a game in 2020, the Trojans yet again find themselves heading into a game without scouted looks. Despite Arizona having some new additions to their coach staff (Paul Rhoads), historically USC has shown up victorious over the Wildcats, going 5-0 in their last five match-ups.

USC WILL WIN IF:

They improve on turnovers and third down conversions from last week. Kedon Slovis (QB) will be going head to head with another young, talented QB in Grant Gunnell who is taking the reigns from graduate, Khalil Tate, as the starting quarterback. Although USC's offense still has some structure to work out on the line, Arizona's defense shouldn't be too big of a stop for Slovis, who threw for 40 of 55 receptions for 381 yards last week. As long as the offense can keep the turnovers to a minimum, USC should find success.

USC WILL LOSE IF:

Penalties and injuries have been a lingering issue for the Trojans. On Thursday, Clay Helton said that both Brandon Pili (finger) and Brett Neilon (high ankle) are highly doubtful to play against the Wildcats. Helton said that they have been practicing and preparing for all circumstances, including injuries, so although losing Pili and Neilon early on is unfortunate, it shouldn't set them back too much. If the Trojans face more injuries, penalties, and failure to execute on 3rd and 4th down conversions, they could lose momentum and come out short against the high-tempo Arizona Wildcats.

SI AllTrojans Predicts: USC 38 - Arizona 21

FanDuel has USC favored to win with the spread set at 14.5. The over/under for the game is 65.5.

[READ: ASU Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19: What Does This Mean for USC?]

[WATCH: Friday Fiasco: Pac-12 Canceling Games Left and Right]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.