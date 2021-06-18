USC Athletics Partners With Altius Sports Partners for NIL Support

The Trojans are serious about promoting the name, image, and likeness of their student-athletes.

USC Athletics is taking a big step, helping student-athletes capitalize on their name, image, and likeness.

The university has partnered with Altius Sports Partners to provide 'strategic guidance, consultation, and wide-ranging educational support' for their athletes. This new partnership will benefit all of USC's men's and women's sports programs.

According to USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn:

“Our partnership with Altius is about much more than a short-term focus on educational programming needs as we prepare our student-athletes for this new era,” said Bohn.

“With Altius, we are aligning with a dedicated partner that has the resources, capacity, and network to refine and enhance our strategic vision to become the national leader in name, image, and likeness in support of our student-athletes. Located in the largest market in the world for college sports, USC and its student-athletes will have a unique advantage in the NIL space. We intend to be on the cutting edge of NIL for our current student-athletes and all who join the Trojan Family in the future.”

Other clients of Altius’ include Louisiana State University, the University of Texas, the University of South Carolina, the University of Georgia, the University of North Carolina, and Women Leaders in College Sports.

Incase you're wondering what NIL means, name, image and likeness are the three elements that make up “right of publicity”. This is a legal term used to prevent or allow the use of an individual to promote a product or service.

With the NCAA changing the existing NIL rules student-athletes could now be paid for:

Their autograph

Developing and/or modeling athletic and non-athletic clothing apparel

Promoting products and services

Making personal appearances

The partnership with Altius and the creation of BLVD studios, gives USC more to offer current student-athletes and high school prospects.

Both of these resources provide a premium platform for Trojans’ to capitalize on their NIL while they are in college.

