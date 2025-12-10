USC Basketball's Surprising National Championship Odds After Strong Start

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is off to a hot start to the season in its second year under coach Eric Musselman. The Trojans post a 9-1 record following their 94-81 road win over San Diego. Musselman looks to lead USC back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season, and judging from their strong start, the Trojans have the potential to make some noise if they qualify for the big dance.

USC Basketball's Latest National Championship Odds

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Four weeks into the college basketball season, the Trojans are tied with the Indiana Hoosiers for the 25th-best odds to win the national championship at +10000, according to BetMGM. Five Big Ten teams rank above the Trojans and Hoosiers in odds to win the national championship, including No. 2 Michigan (+575), No. 6 Purdue (+1000), No. 13 Illinois (+2500), No. 9 Michigan State (+2500), and No. 25 UCLA (+8000).

Ten games into the season, the Trojans have seen valuable performances from their key transfers. After finishing his first season as coach at USC with a 17-18 overall record, including going 7-13 in Big Ten play, Musselman attacked the transfer portal in the offseason to improve the Trojans’ roster.

Musselman brought in the No. 7 best transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports this offseason. The Trojans' top 10 transfer class is second in the Big Ten behind Michigan, which ranks at No. 2.

How USC's Transfer Additions Have Led To Early Season Success

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) holds the MVP trophy after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The addition of the nine transfer commits has paid off for Musselman and the Trojans, as their three leading scorers through the first month of the season are transfers. Auburn transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara has been the leader for the Trojans this season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, along with being named the Maui Invitational Tournament MVP.

Baker-Mazara has scored 20-plus points in four straight games for the Trojans, dating back to the 88-75 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Maui Invitational title game. Baker-Mazara’s experience playing for Auburn’s 2025 Final Four team gives the Trojans a much-needed boost in making a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice and former Utah forward Ezra Ausar have also made a significant impact for the Trojans this season. Despite missing the last few games with a shoulder injury that he suffered in USC’s 83-81 Maui Invitational semifinal win over Seton Hall, Rice has been a top scoring option for USC this season, and the Trojans will benefit when he returns to the lineup. A return date for Rice is still to be determined.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) is greeted by forward Jacob Cofie (6) and guard Rodney Rice (1) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Rice has averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in the six games he’s played for the Trojans this season. Ausar has impacted USC with his aggressiveness in transition and ability to draw fouls, while earning points at the free-throw line.

Ausar is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists this season for the Trojans. In the win over San Diego, Ausar helped spark a second-half run for the Trojans and finished the game with a career high 29 points, 22 of which came after halftime.

The Trojans look to improve to 10-1 in the season as they face a former Pac-12 foe, the Washington State Cougars, on Sunday at home. The tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT from the Galen Center with the game broadcast on FS1.

