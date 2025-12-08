What Four-Star Elija Harmon's Commitment to Oklahoma Means for USC Recruiting

After securing the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, USC has seemingly missed on its first major swing in the 2027 cycle as four-star defensive lineman and Los Angeles native Elija Harmon committed to Oklahoma.

The Sooners, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley’s old stomping grounds, have now planted another flag in California, signaling a serious push into USC’s home-state pipeline as they gain momentum in the SEC. The Trojans recruited California better than anyone in the 2026 class, but teams from the SEC and the Big Ten continue to pull top prospects from the state.

Why USC Couldn’t Close the Deal on Harmon

From USC’s perspective, Harmon’s recruitment came down to timing, trajectory, and defensive identity, three areas where Oklahoma currently held the clearer advantage. The Trojans were early to identify Harmon, offering him on Jan. 7, 2025. However, the Sooners' defensive identity under coach Brent Venables might have been the difference in Harmon's decision.

The Sooners fielded the top defense in the SEC this season, giving them on-field evidence to support their pitch. For a defensive lineman, the difference between that and USC’s bottom-half Big Ten defensive rankings has to be difficult to overlook.

Oklahoma’s expanding footprint in California might have also played a role. Harmon becomes the Sooners’ third California commitment in the 2027 cycle, joining top-40 in-state prospects Demare Dezeurn and Jaxsen Stokes. Combined with three more Californians in OU’s 2026 class, the Sooners are signaling that California, once firmly USC territory, is now a long-term recruiting target.

Harmon is the type of blue-chip USC historically keeps home. At 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, he profiles as a versatile interior disruptor, having produced 80 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and five sacks as a sophomore, following 86 tackles and 26 tackles for loss as a freshman. Even after missing his junior season due to a knee injury, his trajectory and upside remained clear.

USC made a strong push to land him. But Oklahoma’s playoff momentum, SEC exposure, and defensive improvement ultimately offered a more compelling development path at this stage of Harmon’s career.

Where USC Stands After the Miss

The loss does not signal a collapse in USC’s recruiting strategy, but it does highlight the new competitive reality. As the Sooners prepare for the College Football Playoff, the Trojans prepare for the Alamo Bowl. While Oklahoma surged defensively, USC allowed 348.8 yards per game and 22.4 points per game, both bottom-half marks in the Big Ten. That perception gap matters in elite defensive recruiting battles.

Still, USC’s long-term outlook remains strong. The Trojans’ 2026 class includes 34 signees, more than half from California, and remains the top class in the nation. USC has also built early traction with top 2027 in-state prospects such as Jailen Hill and Honor Fa’alave-Johnson. Harmon himself acknowledged that USC made the decision difficult and is expected to remain a program to watch as his senior year approaches.

Yet the broader takeaway is clear: Oklahoma has emerged as a legitimate contender for California talent, leveraging SEC identity and sustained recruiting presence in the West. For USC, protecting its home-state pipeline will require winning battles like this and Oklahoma just secured the first strike of the 2027 cycle.