USC’s California Recruiting Pipeline Is Becoming A Championship Blueprint

One of the biggest questions surrounding the USC Trojans' hiring of Eric Musselman was how would he recruit the Southern California. He's familiar with the West Coast from his time at Nevada, but USC is in a whole different recruiting stratosphere than the Wolfpack. Since his arrival, Musselman has signed two four-star prospects out of the Trojans' backyard in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles.

Now, Musselman is well on his way to signing his highest ranked in-state recruit after landing a commitment from five-star forward Christian Collins. One of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class, Collins' commitment to USC signifies the pipeline Musselman has kept alive in the Southern California area.

Keeping the SoCal pipeline alive

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Strengthening the recruiting pipeline in California brings up one big question: Did USC just become national championship contenders in 2026-27?

During his time at Arkansas, Musselman never had to go too far to find his recruits. Most of the prospects he signed were relatively local to the area. Despite not having to come to the West Coast for recruits often, Musselman did hold strong ties to the area dating back to his time in the NBA and his college playing days at San Diego.

Musselman's first recruiting cycle with the Trojans came in 2024. He signed four-star guard Isaiah Elohim, who orignally committed to Musselman when he was still at Arkansas. Elohim prepped at nearby Sierra Canyon, which also produced former USC star Bronny James. After his freshman season, Elohim transferred out to Florida Atlantic, where he was a 32-game starter this past year.

During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Musselman proved he can recruit with the best for in-state prospects when he landed five-star guard Alijah Arenas. It was a big win on the recruiting front when USC signed Areans, who held 20 offers prior to committing. Although plagued with a pre-season injury, Arenas still averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 14 games played.

It looked like the Trojans were bound to end up with four-star forward Adonis Ratliff and four-star center Darius Ratliff in their 2026 recruiting class, but they managed to beat out Louisville and Kentucky for the five-star Collins. It marks the third consecutive recruiting class under Musselman where USC has signed an in-state recruit.

Eric Musselman's greatest strength

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

One of the best qualities about Musselman is his ability to recruit. He does it at an extremely high level wherever he goes. Whether it's going into Texas, Arkansas, and Florida, or going to California, New York, and Illinois, Musselman knows how to develop roots in his local recruiting grounds.

Analyzing Christian Collins' fit with the Trojans

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how the transfer portal affects the Trojans. If USC is able to retain their forward Jacob Cofie and are able to keep Arenas out of the 2026 NBA Draft, Collins would complement the Trojans in a big way.

His size at 6-8, 200 pounds allows him to float between a big guard and athletic forward. Collins could be the missing piece USC needs at the wing to make a run at the NCAA Tournament in 2027.

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