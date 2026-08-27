USC Cornerback Chasen Johnson Gets Candid on Jontez Williams' Defensive Impact

Ahead of the No. 14 USC Trojans' season opener, redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson used his media availability to hype up the addition of cornerback Jontez Williams, speak on returning from injury and the importance of the defensive coaching staff.

Chasen Johnson on Experienced Secondary

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) jumps for a ball that’s just out of reach in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Trojans' defense finished ranked No. 49 in total defense (350.8 yards per game) and No. 47 in passing yards allowed per game (207.5) – 2,698 total opponent passing yards in 13 games. The unit also had a total of 29 pass breakups – Kevin Longstreet, Marcelles Williams and Decarlos Nicholson all had four – and 12 interceptions – Bishop Fitzgerald led the team with five.

Despite the secondary falling to the middle of the pack, they were playing without Kamari Ramsey (season-ending injury, sickness), Prophet Brown (season-ending injury, Nicholson (hamstring issues) and Johnson himself.

With the likes of Brown and Christian Pierce returning, as well as contributors Isaiah Rubin and RJ Sermons, plus the addition of the veteran transfer Williams, Johnson believes this is the most experienced the group has been.

“I really say our experience, our brotherhood and just our ability to just communicate with each other and not take anything to offense when we're getting on each other about coverages, you know,” Johnson said about his confidence in the group.

Johnson added that the communication on the field has led to genuine relationships off the field as well.

“I mean the older guys just getting on us the younger guys and just really like just compatible friendship and on and off the field. It just translates a lot.”

Gary Patterson and Paul Gonzales’ Coaching Style

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

When asked about new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and safeties coach / defensive pass game coordinator Paul Gonzales' relationship and coaching style, Johnson said it goes beyond the “translator” role between the two.

“I'll say they obviously have some chemistry there. They have some trust in each other where if it's coverage messed up or a coverage needs some tweaking, they can get in that film room together, and they can fix it together. They work real good together,” Johnson said about his new coaches. “It gives us so much confidence. I mean, whatever they tell us we need to fix or whatever we need to do, we listen to our [coaches], and there's no complaining.

Prior to joining Southern Cal, the two coached at TCU for 10 seasons. From 2012 to 2014, Gonzales joined the staff as a graduate assistant. Then from 2015-2017, Gonzales was promoted to cornerbacks coach. From there, Gonzales moved over to safeties and worked directly under Patterson from 2018 to 2021.

Impact of Jontez Williams

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say that Johnson is a big fan of his new teammate Williams. When asked what the best defensive play of the week was, the redshirt sophomore was quick to hype up Williams.

“This week, I mean, I got a harp on my boy Jontez. How he moves on that field is just crazy. Like, he's so athletic, and he's so smart,” Johnson said. “It was this one play where he just broke on the ball. And I asked him what he was doing. He was just like, ‘I read the QB’... I had told him, ‘You one of the smartest Florida people I been around.’”

Johnson also shared the moment he realized how savvy Williams is.

“I'll say in the meeting room when [Trovon Reed] is giving us coverages and and and correcting things, he actually inputs his little two cents in there and it makes sense all the time. Really just talking to him off the field about breaking down film and how to watch film. He showed me a lot.”

Coming Back From Injury

UCF Knights defensive back Chasen Johnson | @chas7n / Instagram

As a true freshman at UCF, Johnson appeared in 12 games with four starts, recording 18 total tackles and two pass breakups. His size, 6-1 195 pounds, plus the trust the coaching staff had in a freshman made Johnson an intriguing pickup from the portal.

Unfortunately during his first season at USC, fans and coaching staff couldn't see what he could truly do as he suffered a season-ending injury after the second game of the year.

“What I'm looking forward to the most is just contributing to the team. I came here just to make this team better and to do my role the best,” Johnson said about his return this season. “I'm really looking forward to playing my role like the best I can. Every opportunity I get on that field, I'm going to do my thing.”

Growing With Trovon Reed

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Both Johnson and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed are entering year-two at Southern Cal together. Reed was the lead recruiter when he noticed Johnson enter the transfer portal out of UCF back in August 2025.

“Really just just the little things like the little breaks, the little tweaks in my technique and my mindset. It grows a next level every year,” Johnson said about Reed’s coaching style. “I think that's just him being hard on us and being tough on us and competing for sure.”

Reed also played a huge role in the Trojans’ No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2026 by signing Jayden Crowder, Elbert “Rock” Hill IV and Brandon Lockhart.

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