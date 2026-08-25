Lincoln Riley Raves About Key Leader on the USC Trojans Defense

The USC Trojans have a defensive spot open by virtue of defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart's injury.

Stewart's foot prevents him from lining up against San José State on Aug. 29. Plus he's facing being ruled out for the Sept. 5 showdown against Fresno State the following week inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But it doesn't put a damper on the leadership side of things, as his USC coach Lincoln Riley shared.

That's because Riley loves the strides this newcomer has made ahead of the season opener.

Who Lincoln Riley is Raving About as a Leader

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Signs point to Michigan State defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren earning a large role fairly quickly.

Especially after Riley himself raved about the newest trench addition before facing the Spartans.

"There's a seriousness and an intensity about this guy that honestly meshes good with some of the other big personalities that we have in the defensive line room. He leads that group, and it's been very healthy," Riley said during his first appearance on Trojans Live held on Aug. 24.

Sounds like VanSumeren has adjusted nicely to Los Angeles and within the USC facility. He's clearly established himself as a big personality, but also a leader by example.

Yet Riley's words once again point to another potential conclusion.

Alex VanSumeren Could Earn Larger Role

USC Trojans redshirt senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren | USC Trojans on SI

Riley raving about VanSumeren points to USC immediately finding who'll fill the spot Stewart briefly bequeaths.

The sophomore Stewart originally became projected by multiple outlets to start next to Jide Abasiri. Especially after the former four-star flashed his potential as a freshman. Stewart even hit his offseason work hard in aiming to perfect his pass rushing skills, by linking up with Dallas Cowboys pass rushing consultant Brandon Jordan.

But now it appears VanSumeren rises as the one ready to plug gaps and create a trench in Stewart's place. He's already accepted his leadership role long before Riley's words on Trojans Live. VanSumeren was among the representatives at Big Ten Media Days in late July and addressed being tabbed as a leader.

"It's an honor being in this position," VanSumeren said during his appearance in Chicago. "I realize there's a bunch of young guys on this team. I had leaders in my past help me so now, I get to pay it forward."

He also fired off this message: "I'm going to give everything I have for this university, to my teammates and this football program."

Who Alex VanSumeren will Tangle With in Opener

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not much is known about the type of personnel SJSU will roll out inside the Coliseum. But VanSumeren and the rest of the Trojans trenches will face some seasoned linemen on the other side.

Daniel Moleni is one senior guard Spartans coach Ken Niumatalolo can turn to in countering a deep USC defensive tackle room. But Joseph Harbert is a key SJSU returner at center. VanSumeren likely will face double teams from both. He may also counter returning junior guard Tyler Chen.

VanSumeren, though, earns a great chance to improve his pass rushing skills here. The Mountain West Conference representative loves rolling with a base four-wide receiver look in their "Spread-N-Shred" attack. They'll aim to get the ball out quick with Luke Weaver entrenched as the official starter. It'll be up to the backend of USC's defense to blanket the receivers long enough for VanSumeren and company to pile up the sack count.

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