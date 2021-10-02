USC Football Bounces Back For Big Win Against Colorado Buffaloes

The USC Trojans traveled to Boulder, Colorado to take on the Buffaloes, their first Pac-12 south opponent of the 2021 season. Interim head coach Donte Williams needed to come away with a win, after a brutal loss to Oregon State last Saturday.

The Trojans finally found their spark, and dominated on both sides of the ball. The tone was set early in the first half, USC scoring the first 20 points of the contest. Quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 19 of 29 throws for 276 yards and found Drake London, Michael Trigg and Gary Bryant Jr. for scores in the end zone.

Once again, London lead the receiving room, finishing with nine receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown. The Trojans' run game was sensational all afternoon, USC rushing for 218 yards on 6.1 yards per carry, led by Keaontay Ingram.

Ingram tallied 124 yards on the ground, including a monstrous 53-yard run. Vavae Malepeai scored one touchdown in the second half to add to the Trojans lead.

USC OLB Drake Jackson | USA TODAY

USC's defense held Colorado to 14 points and quarterback Brendon Lewis to 10-of-17 passing for 162 yards. Lewis was also intercepted once and sacked five times. Junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson had a great day on defense finishing with four tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.

Final Score: 37-14

The USC Trojans are now 15-0 against the Buffaloes. They return to Los Angeles with a 3-2 overall record and will start preparing for their next contest against the Utah Utes on October 9.

