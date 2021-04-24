USC Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USC redshirt senior defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay announced that he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound athlete took to Twitter to make the news public citing,

"The past three years at USC have been an amazing experience. I have grown tremendously as a student-athlete, both on and off the field, while fulfilling my lifelong dream of playing for the Trojans. The relationships I have made will last forever and USC will always be my school. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility."

Tremblay has been with the USC Trojans for three seasons. He transferred to USC from junior college in spring of 2018.

Last season in 2020, the California native had three tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. In 2019 he had 11 appearances, two starts, 16 tackles and two sacks. And in 2018 the defensive lineman saw action in USC’s first three games with two tackles.

The depth on the Trojans defensive line has slowly diminished, and the loss of veteran Tremblay doesn't help their cause.

USC recently lost senior Brandon Pili to a torn achilles injury. Freshman Kobe Pepe suffered a shoulder injury and recent Alabama transfer Ishmael Sopher underwent compartment syndrome surgery on his legs.

Defensive line coach Vic So'oto is going to have to utilize all of his resources to fill these voids come fall, if the Trojans want to be a dominant unit on defense this season.

----

----

Promo Photo Provided by USC Athletics