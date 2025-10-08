USC Fans Will Love Lincoln Riley's Reaction to Sherrone Moore's Sell Out Comments
The USC Trojans and No. 15 Michigan Wolverines will meet on Saturday in a marquee Big Ten clash at a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Saturday's sellout at the Coliseum will be the fourth time in the last two seasons that USC has sold out a game. In 2024, USC played in front of three sold-out crowds at the Coliseum against Penn State, Nebraska, and Notre Dame.
Lincoln Riley Responds to Sherrone Moore's Comments On Coliseum Sellout
Earlier this week, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore commented on the sellout at the Coliseum against USC, which is likely to fire up Trojans fans and players for Saturday's matchup. Moore said that the only reason it's a sellout is because Michigan is coming. USC coach Lincoln Riley responded to Moore's comments about the sellout at the Coliseum
"I don't really care what he says. We're looking forward to playing," said Riley.
USC Can Respond to Moore's Comments on Saturday By Beating Michigan
The matchup against Michigan is a crucial game for USC on Saturday. USC is aiming to get back on track after suffering its first loss of the season, losing 34-32 to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini on the road.
USC had the bye week to improve on the mistakes that proved costly in its loss to Illinois, and is hoping the time off can lead to a statement win over Michigan on Saturday.
Not focusing on Moore's comments on the Coliseum being sold out is the right approach for USC to take into Saturday's matchup, especially with so much on the line for both teams. A win over Michigan is crucial with Riley and the Trojans if they hope to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
For Michigan, a win over USC as a current top 15 team would put them in the conversation for a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the playoff. After playing USC, Michigan's schedule looks relatively easy until the end-of-the-season showdown against No. 1 Ohio State at the Big House.
USC has the offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and a talented duo of wide receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to beat Michigan. The biggest question, however, entering Saturday night's matchup is whether USC's defense can hold up against Michigan's dominant running game. Michigan's ground attack is led by the Big Ten's leading rusher, Justice Haynes.
USC's Results Over Next Three Games Will Define Their Season
Following playing Michigan on Saturday, USC will travel to South Bend to take on another CFP hopeful, the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. USC will aim to secure its first win over Notre Dame in South Bend since 2011.
The Trojans will also play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Nov. 1, following their second bye week to conclude their tough three-game stretch of the season. USC's matchup against Nebraska could also be a potential primetime game.
USC must compile a winning record over the next three games if they have hopes of being an at-large team in the 12-team playoff.
A 2-1 record over the next three games will set up a must-win match against No. 3 Oregon on Nov. 22 at Autzen Stadium. USC will also have home games against Northwestern, UCLA, and Iowa, and they should be favored in those matchups.