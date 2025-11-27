How To Watch USC Trojans vs. UCLA In Crosstown Rivalry
The No. 17 USC Trojans are 8-3 coming off a tough loss against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. Despite the loss, the Trojans are still ranked, looking to end the season on a high note. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will next face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.
How to Watch
When: Saturday, November 29, at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Colesium in Los Angeles, California.
TV Broadcast: NBC
Radio Call: ESPN LA 710
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 21.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook against the UCLA Bruins. The moneyline for USC is -2200, and the point total is set at 59.5.
USC’s Offense To Bounce Back
The USC Trojans have a talented offense, but they only rushed for 52 total yards against Oregon. Running back King Miller was limited to 15 carries for 30 yards. USC’s offense will look to bounce back against the Bruins.
Miller leads the team with 749 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has the chance to show how he can return from a struggling performance.
Even with offensive issues, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava passed for over 300 yards against the Ducks. Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards (3,174) and passing yards per game (288.5). He also leads the conference in passing yards per completion (14.04), which has helped USC’s offense drive down the field.
The USC quarterback has thrown 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Maiava has done well using his legs and has been a game-changer for the offense. He has rushed for 140 yards and six touchdowns.
Wide receiver Makai Lemon leads the team with 1,124 yards and 10 touchdowns. Lemon is putting on an elite performance, posing a challenge for the opposing defense, no matter the opponent.
Trojans Defense To Step Up
USC’s defense has had its ups and downs, but it ranks No. 2 in the conference in red zone defense (0.743). The Trojans' defense has stepped up through injuries, showing they can play through adversity.
Linebacker Desman Stephens II is coming off one of his best performances, now leading the team with 77 total tackles. Linebacker Eric Grentry totals 71 tackles and has three sacks, one pass defended, and five forced fumbles.
UCLA’s offense has struggled this season, giving the Trojans' offense a chance to make a stand and defeat their crosstown rivals.
UCLA Without Key Player
The UCLA Bruins are 3-8 this season. The team went on a strong three-game win streak, but has lost four in a row since. One of the biggest aspects of the upcoming matchup is that the Bruins could be without quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava left UCLA's week 13 matchup against the Washington Huskies in the third quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit, and is listed as day-to-day with neck spasms, according to Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper.
If Iamaleava does not play, quarterback Luke Duncan will be the starter. He has played in two games this season, passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. UCLA sophomore wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer leads the team with 462 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The Bruins have two running backs they use in Jalen Berger and Jaivian Thomas, though Iamaleava leads the team in rushing yards. Berger has rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and Thomas has racked up 294 yards and one touchdown. The Trojans' defense has a chance to shut down UCLA’s run game quickly.
Defensively, linebacker JonJon Vaughns is a playmaker for the Bruins, leading the team with 102 total tackles. The Bruins' defense has totaled just eight sacks this season, which could help with the number of offensive line injuries the team has been dealing with. UCLA defensive back Scooter Jackson will be a player to watch as he totals 40 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.
USC vs. UCLA Prediction
The No. 17 USC Trojans will defeat the UCLA Bruins, 34-12, and finish the regular season with a 9-3 record.
