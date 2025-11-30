USC Trojans' Analytics Ranking Revealed Following Rivalry Win Over UCLA
The No. 17 USC Trojans closed out the regular season on Saturday night with a 29-10 win over the UCLA Bruins in the Crosstown Rivalry and kept the Victory Bell for the second consecutive season. With the win, the Trojans finish the regular season at 9-3 and record an undefeated home record at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC's ESPN FPI Top 25 Ranking Following Rivalry Win vs. UCLA
Following their rivalry win over the Bruins, the Trojans remained ranked at No. 11 in the ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings. The FPI is a distinct ranking system from the AP Poll and College Football Playoff rankings, as it utilizes advanced analytics and strength of schedule to rank teams based on their performance throughout the season.
The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, and No. 6 Oregon Ducks remain the three Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Trojans in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings. Those three teams will also represent the Big Ten in the playoff this season, with Ohio State and Indiana likely to earn first round byes, regardless of which one of them wins the conference championship.
As the top-ranked team from the Big Ten that won't earn a spot in the playoff, USC will likely play in one of the top non-CFP bowl games. With a 9-3 record, USC coach Lincoln Riley will aim to earn his second 10-win season in his fourth year with the Trojans.
USC's Crosstown Rivalry Win Against the UCLA Bruins
After a slow offensive start against UCLA, USC was red-hot in the second half as they outscored the Bruins 22-0 after trailing 10-7 at halftime. USC running back King Miller had another impressive performance for the Trojans, recording 17 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava also had a very efficient performance in the rivalry win over UCLA throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns, on 21-of-29 passing. The Trojans' wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane were benched in the first quarter of Saturday night's game and were nonexistent in the first half for USC's offense.
It wasn't until the second half that USC's group of wide receivers broke through. Lemon's one catch came on a 32-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that helped light a spark for USC's offense in the second half. Lane finished the game leading the Trojans in receiving with three receptions for 52 yards.
USC tight end Lake McRee also recorded a touchdown in the win, while finishing the game with three receptions for 30 yards. The Bruins had an excellent game plan throughout, but USC's offensive firepower and crucial defensive plays were enough for the Trojans to earn their second straight win in the rivalry.