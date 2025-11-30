All Trojans

USC Trojans' Analytics Ranking Revealed Following Rivalry Win Over UCLA

The No. 17 USC Trojans earned their second straight rivalry win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night, winning 29-10 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Following the rivalry win, where do the Trojans rank in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25?

Caden Handwork

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks with wife Caitlin Riley after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks with wife Caitlin Riley after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 17 USC Trojans closed out the regular season on Saturday night with a 29-10 win over the UCLA Bruins in the Crosstown Rivalry and kept the Victory Bell for the second consecutive season. With the win, the Trojans finish the regular season at 9-3 and record an undefeated home record at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC's ESPN FPI Top 25 Ranking Following Rivalry Win vs. UCLA

USC Trojans UCLA Bruins College Football rankings Big Ten teams Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers Oregon Ducks week 14
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following their rivalry win over the Bruins, the Trojans remained ranked at No. 11 in the ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings. The FPI is a distinct ranking system from the AP Poll and College Football Playoff rankings, as it utilizes advanced analytics and strength of schedule to rank teams based on their performance throughout the season.

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, and No. 6 Oregon Ducks remain the three Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Trojans in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings. Those three teams will also represent the Big Ten in the playoff this season, with Ohio State and Indiana likely to earn first round byes, regardless of which one of them wins the conference championship.

MORE: Steve Sarkisian's Bold SEC Playoff Claim About Texas Raises Questions About USC

MORE: USC’s Lincoln Riley Addresses Shocking Benching of Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane

MORE: UCLA Coach Tim Skipper Gets Real On Costly Penalties in Loss to USC 

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

As the top-ranked team from the Big Ten that won't earn a spot in the playoff, USC will likely play in one of the top non-CFP bowl games. With a 9-3 record, USC coach Lincoln Riley will aim to earn his second 10-win season in his fourth year with the Trojans.

USC's Crosstown Rivalry Win Against the UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans UCLA Bruins College Football Big Ten teams rivalry series Jayden Maiava King Miller Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a slow offensive start against UCLA, USC was red-hot in the second half as they outscored the Bruins 22-0 after trailing 10-7 at halftime. USC running back King Miller had another impressive performance for the Trojans, recording 17 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava also had a very efficient performance in the rivalry win over UCLA throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns, on 21-of-29 passing. The Trojans' wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane were benched in the first quarter of Saturday night's game and were nonexistent in the first half for USC's offense.

USC Trojans UCLA Bruins College Football Big Ten Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane Lake McRee wide receiver tight end Lincoln Riley
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It wasn't until the second half that USC's group of wide receivers broke through. Lemon's one catch came on a 32-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that helped light a spark for USC's offense in the second half. Lane finished the game leading the Trojans in receiving with three receptions for 52 yards.

USC tight end Lake McRee also recorded a touchdown in the win, while finishing the game with three receptions for 30 yards. The Bruins had an excellent game plan throughout, but USC's offensive firepower and crucial defensive plays were enough for the Trojans to earn their second straight win in the rivalry.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football