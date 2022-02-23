LOOK: USC's 2021 Season In Photos
Recapping USC's 2021 season in photos:
The USC Trojans opened their 2021 season with a victory over the San Jose State Spartans, 30-7.
The Trojans welcomed the Stanford Cardinal to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for their first Pac-12 contest of the 2021 season. Stanford defeated USC 42-28.
Former USC head coach Clay Helton exchanged words with Stanford head coach David Shaw after the loss. This game was Clay Helton's final one wearing the Cardinal and Gold.
USC fired Clay Helton and named Donte Williams interim head coach. Williams traveled with the team to Washington State for USC's first road game of the season.
Starting QB Kedon Slovis sustained an injury early in the game against WSU, which gave freshman QB Jaxson Dart his first opportunity.
Dart led the Trojans to a victory over the Cougars in Pullman, Wash., 45-14.
The Trojans returned to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for their fourth game of the 2021 season against the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon State defeated USC, 45-27.
USC traveled to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes and defeated CU, 37-14.
The Men of Troy welcomed the Utah Utes to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and suffered another historic loss at home, 42-26.
The team traveled to South Bend, Indiana to take on long-time rival Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans, 31-16.
USC welcomed the Arizona Wildcats to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum over Halloween weekend.
Star wide receiver Drake London suffered a season ending injury against the Wildcats and left the field in tears. USC defeated U of A, 41-34.
The Trojans hit the road to take on Herm Edwards' Sun Devils. Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart split QB reps all night long.
USC left Tempe without a win, taking a 31-16 loss to Arizona State.
The Trojans returned to the Coliseum for their 10th game of the 2021 season. The UCLA Bruins defeated USC, 62-33.
The Trojans hosted BYU for their final home game of the 2021 season. The Cougars defeated USC, 35-31.
USC athletic director Mike Bohn made a splash hire and announced Lincoln Riley as USC's next head football coach.
The Trojans traveled to Berkley, Calif. to take on the Cal Bears on Dec. 4. Jaxson Dart suffers an injury and leaves the game. Final score: 24-14.
-----
