LOOK: USC's 2021 Season In Photos

Let's take a trip down memory lane.

Recapping USC's 2021 season in photos:

USATSI_16690192

The USC Trojans opened their 2021 season with a victory over the San Jose State Spartans, 30-7.

USATSI_16737585

The Trojans welcomed the Stanford Cardinal to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for their first Pac-12 contest of the 2021 season. Stanford defeated USC 42-28.

USATSI_16738174

Former USC head coach Clay Helton exchanged words with Stanford head coach David Shaw after the loss. This game was Clay Helton's final one wearing the Cardinal and Gold.

USATSI_16779499

USC fired Clay Helton and named Donte Williams interim head coach. Williams traveled with the team to Washington State for USC's first road game of the season.

USATSI_16779288

Starting QB Kedon Slovis sustained an injury early in the game against WSU, which gave freshman QB Jaxson Dart his first opportunity.

USATSI_16797199

Dart led the Trojans to a victory over the Cougars in Pullman, Wash., 45-14.

USATSI_16830992

The Trojans returned to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for their fourth game of the 2021 season against the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon State defeated USC, 45-27.

USATSI_16876219

USC traveled to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes and defeated CU, 37-14.

USATSI_16926384_168392792_lowres

The Men of Troy welcomed the Utah Utes to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and suffered another historic loss at home, 42-26.

USATSI_17016685

The team traveled to South Bend, Indiana to take on long-time rival Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans, 31-16.

USATSI_17064319

USC welcomed the Arizona Wildcats to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum over Halloween weekend. 

USATSI_17064095

Star wide receiver Drake London suffered a season ending injury against the Wildcats and left the field in tears. USC defeated U of A, 41-34.

USATSI_17112769

The Trojans hit the road to take on Herm Edwards' Sun Devils. Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart split QB reps all night long.

USATSI_17112622

USC left Tempe without a win, taking a 31-16 loss to Arizona State.

USATSI_17202391

The Trojans returned to the Coliseum for their 10th game of the 2021 season. The UCLA Bruins defeated USC, 62-33.

USATSI_17247657

The Trojans hosted BYU for their final home game of the 2021 season. The Cougars defeated USC, 35-31.

USATSI_17257319

USC athletic director Mike Bohn made a splash hire and announced Lincoln Riley as USC's next head football coach. 

USATSI_17296065

The Trojans traveled to Berkley, Calif. to take on the Cal Bears on Dec. 4. Jaxson Dart suffers an injury and leaves the game. Final score: 24-14.

