USC Football: 4-Star OL to Announced Commitment Monday, Trojans Have Best Odds
Four-star offensive tackle prospect Carde Smith is set to announce which college he plans to commit to on Monday, and USC football is a favorite to land him. Smith plans to announce his commitment on Instagram at 12 p.m. CT Monday.
Smith is one of the few remaining top four-star recruits from the class of 2025. He is part of the ESPN top 300 recruits rankings for the class of 2025, coming in at No. 286. Only 39 players of the top 300 list have not committed to a school left, and eight of them are offensive linemen. This makes Smith a coveted player, especially since he plays one of the most valuable positions on the field.
The 6-foot-5 tackle attends Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama, and is entering his senior year of high school. It is believed that he will choose USC, but he will make his decision official on Monday.
Smith has received offers from several other schools, including Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Miami, Mississippi State, Mississippi Valley State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Troy, Tulane, Tuskegee, UAB, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and LSU, per 247 Sports.
Smith has been on unofficial visits to Auburn, and Florida State, and official visits to Auburn and USC. Smith was originally committed to Auburn, after making his verbal commitment to the program on April 10, 2024, but de-committed over two months later on June 26.
“Dear Auburn nation, after days of deep thought and prayer I have decided to decommit from Auburn University," Smith said in a June 26 social media post. "This was a very hard decision for me and my family. I would like to thank the entire Auburn coaching staff for the time, effort, and energy that they put into recruiting me. Please respect my decision."
The projected right tackle received his offer from the Trojans on May 15, and went on his official visit on June 21, five days before he de-committed from Auburn.
If Smith does choose to join USC, he will become the program's 16th hard commit for the class of 2025. Smith would become the sixth four-star recruit to join USC for the class of 2025, and the sixth ESPN top 300 player to join the class. USC currently has commits in Julian Lewis, Jadon Perlotte, Matai Tagoa'i, Trestin Castro, and Hayden Lowe from ESPN's top 300.