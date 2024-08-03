USC Football: Trojans Offer 4-Star WR
USC football has officially sent out an offer to four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell, which Bell confirmed in a social media post on Friday, captioning a picture of the offer "Blessed."
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is part of the class of 2025. Bell is entering his senior year at Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, California, making him a local product and recruit. This will be Bell's second season at Mission Viejo.
Bell has been a standout high school receiver since his freshman year when he caught 56 passes for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns. He followed this performance up with 73 catches for 848 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore, making him one of the most dynamic scoring threats in the state at his position. In his most recent season, Bell did not put up his usual numbers but still caught 56 passes for 644 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bell is part of the ESPN 300, as one of the top 300 ranked players in his recruiting class. Bell ranks 192nd on the list and is one of just 43 recruits in the top 300 who have yet to commit to a college.
USC currently has five players in the ESPN 300 as part of their 2025 recruiting class, including five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte, four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa'i, four-star cornerback Trestin Castro, and four-star defensive end Hayden Lowe. The class is highlighted by Lewis, who is the No. 2 overall recruit in the country.
In addition to their top 300 recruits, USC also has running backs Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton III, offensive linemen Willi Wascher and Elijah Vaikona, defensive lineman Gus Cordova, Daune Morris, and wide receivers Corey Simms, Tanook Hines, and Romero Ison as part of the team's 2025 recruiting class.
Bell has received numerous other offers, including from Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, University of Central Florida, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Texas, Boston College, and Florida Atlantic.
Bell has visited just five of the schools he has received offers from, having gone on visits to Georgia, Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, and USC so far. He visited USC on June 21, per 247 Sports.