USC Football: Caleb Williams Leads ROTY Odds by Significant Margin
As Caleb Williams prepares to make his NFL debut on Saturday, the USC product is already favored by bettors to win Offensive Rooke of the Year honors in 2024.
Williams is the clear favorite to earn the accolade as Draft Kings has him at +135 ahead of Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, at +550.
The No. 1 overall pick earned the starting quarterback spot in Chicago and will face the Buffalo Bills in the team's preseason opener. Williams will face Josh Allen this weekend, an opportunity for the rookie to compete against a top-ten quarterback in the league.
After a solid performance in training camp, the Bears felt confident enough to give Williams the start.
"I think for us when we watch him and watch him go through his reads and his progressions right there, I think going to where the ball should go is happening way more times than not," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron told NBC Sports' Josh Schrock.
"And some of the things that haven't worked out have been from just a near miss here or an angle that, you know, wasn't feeling it the right way there. Okay, got it. On to the next one. But he has been doing a good job reading with his feet, sticking within progression, recognizing coverage structures. So seeing all those things is what really gives you the confidence moving forward.”
Bears passing game coordinator Thomas Brown also gave high praise to the rookie quarterback.
"He makes 2-3 throws every day that's better than most rookie quarterbacks you've been around," Brown said. "Being able to understand how to operate the offense, play on time, but also not take away from his athletic ability to move outside the pocket's gonna be a big thing. He's done a really good job so far."
The progress of Williams can only be encouraging for the organization which was desperate to find their franchise player and has been for several seasons.
Though the offensive line protection has been shaky due to injuries, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus must have enough confidence in the unit to protect Williams on Saturday. Despite the poor protection, it hasn't affected Wiliams in the slightest which is no trivial feat.
There was unimaginable hype surrounding Williams and his arrival to the NFL so the rookie has numerous expectations to live up to. Thus far, it seems as though the former Trojan is living up to everything he said he would, and more.