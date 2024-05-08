USC Football: Caleb Williams, New Bears Teammates Cheer on Another Chicago Rookie
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is cheering on another Chicago sports team alongside two of his new Chicago Bears' teammates. Williams, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen all went out for the Chicago Sky's second preseason game of the season against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. The game marked the debut of two other new Chicago first-round picks, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
Williams, Odunze, Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso were all top-10 picks in the NFL Draft and WNBA Draft last April, while Allen headed to Chicago in March after he was traded there from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cardoso was unable to take the court as she recovers from a shoulder injury expected to keep her out for four to six weeks. Meanwhile, Reese shined for the Sky in her brief 19 minutes of playing time, putting up 13 points, five rebounds, and two steals as the Sky thrashed the New York Liberty 101-53. This was the second game for the Sky, who loss their first preseason game of the year 92-81 to the Minnesota Lynx. In her preseason debut against the Lynx, Reese recorded 13 points and nine rebounds.
Williams and Reese, who both hail from the Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area, have formed a friendship. Williams has also attended other Chicago sports events since getting drafted No. 1 overall by the Bears. Before he went to the Sky's preseason game, Williams attended a Chicago Cubs game last weekend with teammates Allen, D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet, Montez Sweat, and Nate Davis. These games allow Williams the opportunity to become accustomed to the Chicago sports scene, as well as bond with his team.
Williams will be making his own debut come September, when the NFL season kicks off. His first opponent will be revealed soon, when the NFL's schedule release comes out on May 15.
