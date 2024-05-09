USC Football: Caleb Williams Previews His Leadership Plan for Bears
Caleb Williams has been a name on everyone's lips, from his days as a standout quarterback at Oklahoma and his way to USC in 2022 to his current position with the Chicago Bears. The anticipation surrounding Williams' transition to the NFL has reached its peak, and soon, we'll witness if he can successfully transfer his skills to the professional level as a Bear.
All eyes will be on Williams to see how he handles the pressure of being the No. 1 pick and leading a franchise that desperately needs a long-term quarterback. However, before he can live up to the hype and promises, he must earn the trust of his teammates and lead on and off the field. How is Williams planning on doing that? In a recent interview with the Bears play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak, he previewed his leadership plans for the Bears.
"The first part of it is that I have to go out there and do my job," Williams said. "I have to learn all their names, everybody in the facility; I have to do my job and learn the playbook to the best of my ability. Half of it is knowing it and doing my job, and the other half is going out there and showing my guys that I'm the player that I am. That's my mindset and where I'm planning on going. Lead my guys and, from there, take other steps, but they have to see it first coming from a young guy."
In a short amount of time, Williams has already made his mark with his teammates. Williams' veteran wide receiver DJ Moore appeared on Kay Adams' podcast "Up & Adams" and was asked what sets him apart from other quarterbacks, and Moore didn't hesitate to give his answer.
"Anticipation," Moore said. "When we were working out, he had the ball right there on the money, before we even turned around."
The 22-year-old has shown it through his actions, and while that's the essential part of this, he'll need to take his leadership to the next level to succeed in the NFL. The physical traits are all there, but his leadership skills will be vital to taking the Bears over the top. He did it at USC, and now he must do it in the pros.
More USC: Former Trojan's New NFL Home Thinks He Can Be Day 1 Contributor