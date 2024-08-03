USC Football: Caleb Williams Reveals Advice He Was Given by Tom Brady
Former USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is set to make his much-anticipated NFL debut later this month during the preseason. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Williams heads into the NFL with enormous expectations.
There will be room for growing pains for Williams as a rookie, but it won't be long before the former Trojan is expected to lead the Bears to the playoffs, division titles, and Super Bowls while becoming one of the top passers in the NFL.
Ahead of his rookie season, Williams revealed he has received advice from the greatest to ever do it as his position — Tom Brady. In particular, Williams has taken up Brady's advice on diet.
“I’ve reached out to Tom a few times,” Williams told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Obviously, he has the knowledge of 20 years … of playing ball and being healthy. That’s ultimately what I’m trying to reach is play that long. Play as long as I can, and be healthy through all of it. A big part of it is the diet. Working out, how you work out, the things you work out.
Williams noted that diet is especially important as it is one of the aspects he can control and use to his advantage.
“It’s tough to go out there and win games," Williams added. Doing the best you can in the film room, with your diet and all the other things you can control, go out there and handle those things, and it gives your chances of winning games and doing what you want to do, it gives you the best chances.”
Brady's diet was a famous part of his intense regiment that led to his success on the field. Thanks in part to his diet, Brady played until the age of 45, won seven Super Bowls, and remained one of the best in the game into his 40s. Brady was also largely healthy throughout from his career. Aside from a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2008 season, he was almost always available.
Brady's diet has inspired several other great quarterbacks in the past, including Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kirk Cousins. Now, Williams is following suit.
Williams will begin his NFL career after two seasons at USC, where he emerged as a top quarterback prospect. He threw for 7,870 yards, 72 touchdowns, and nine interceptions at USC while winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.