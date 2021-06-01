USC Football: Drake Jackson Poised For Breakout Season

Drake Jackson is entering his junior year with USC and will look to ball out with his name generating NFL draft buzz.

As we officially enter June, the start of the college football season inches closer and closer. This means that we will be able to see some dominant football from some of the best student athletes from across the country.

On the west coast at the BLVD is where USC football star Drake Jackson will look to cause havoc for opposing offenses that he plays against this year. The talented defensive end will look to have another exquisite season after being one of the most feared pass-rushers for the Trojans last year.

Now entering his junior campaign with a full offseason under his belt, expect Jackson to have a breakout season for Clay Helton’s team in 2021.

In his two seasons wearing cardinal and gold, Jackson has accumulated 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and 66 tackles. His athleticism and ability to rush the passer with speed or power makes him one of the most intriguing future NFL prospects in college football this year.

Jackson has been getting buzz as a projected first round draft pick in 2022, due to his skillset and solid frame. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 255-pounds, the California native is an absolute force to be reckoned with. Opposing collegiate tackles fear having to play him one-on-one as he knows how to put pressure on the quarterback while mixing up different pass-rush techniques.

Looking ahead, Jackson will have another season with running mate Nick Figueroa while adding top-recruit Korey Foreman to the mix. Jackson will have many more favorable matchups as he won’t be double-teamed as often.

The USC star will now get a full season as the unprecedented leader for Todd Orlando’s defense, and he knows that he must deliver. With his stock trending in the right direction, expect Jackson to bring his game to the next level, as he’s poised to have a big season for USC.

