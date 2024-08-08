USC Football: Former Trojan Ruled Out of 2024 NFL Season
Former Trojan Drake Jackson will miss the 2024 NFL season after he was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list by the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
The defensive end had patellar tendon surgery during the offseason in the hopes that he would be able to play by Week 1. Unfortunately, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled Jackson out of training camp on July 29 due to the severity of the injury as well as the surgery.
The USC product was unable to participate in any of the team's offseason workouts and this latest move by San Francisco has brought the 23-year-old's season to a screeching halt.
“Anytime you do that type of surgery that he had, I think [Mike] McGlinchey had a similar one, those are big surgeries," Shanahan said. "They're tough to come back from and you never know how they're gonna react. We always know it's a possibility to take a long time and it's taking a long time.”
San Francisco snagged Jackson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. The former USC defensive end was touted as an absolute steal for the 49ers.
In his rookie year, Jackson displayed promising moments but he was inconsistent down the stretch. Nevertheless, fans believed he would improve in his sophomore year since it can sometimes be a slow start to a player's first year.
He was slated to be the 49ers breakout player of 2023 but the moves made by San Francisco at the NFL trade deadline said otherwise.
The hope was that Jackson would pair with All-Pro edge Nick Bosa but as the 2023 season progressed, Jackson's snap counts regressed and he was eventually cast aside by San Francisco. Injuries have sidelined Jackson from living up to the hype that surrounded him at the start of his career.
The defensive end has appeared in only 23 regular season games with 21 tackles, six sacks, nine quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss.
Jackson's roster spot now can be taken by a healthy player who can make an impact for San Francisco this season.
It's likely that Jackson's career with the 49ers has come to an end after being unable to meet the expectations of San Francisco. Jackson will have to look for a new home elsewhere in the league if he wants to pick up the pieces of his undistinguished career.