USC Football: Formers Trojans Star WR Shockingly Released
Former Trojans star wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The wideout is guaranteed $7 million from New England but is still being cut by the team. As Smith-Schuster now looks for a new home in the league, any team that he is picked up by will likely pay him the minimum.
With the release of the veteran receiver, New England has a dead cap charge of $9.6 million this year and $2.6 million in 2025. It's evident Smith-Schuster failed to meet expectations if the Patriots are willing to cut him despite still having to pay millions.
The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Patriots as a free agent in 2023. His contract was worth approximately $25.5 million.
He had a poor performance in New England with just 29 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown. Smith-Schuster appeared in 11 games for the Patriots last season.
Smith-Schuster's season in Foxboro was hampered by injuries and he was unable to perform anywhere close to what was expected from him.
The receiver spent his first five years in the league playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2022, Smith-Schuster played a brief one-year stint for the Kansas City Chiefs. He earned his first Super Bowl title with the Chiefs. He put up solid numbers for the team that season, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
The former Trojan was a star at USC, with then-teammate Adoree Jackson. In his first college season, the Long Beach native posted 54 catches, 724 yards, and five touchdowns, and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.
Smitch-Schuster's college tenure included several accolades: Second-team All-American (2015), First-team All-Pac-12 (2015), and two Second-team All-Pac-12 (2014, 2016) selections.
His teammate Jackson, a cornerback, was one of the most memorable athletes in Trojan history. In 2016, he had 46 solo tackles, five interceptions and 11 passes defended. Jackson was considered the nation's best defensive back that year and won the Jim Thorpe Award.
Both Smith-Schuster and Jackson haven't been in much of the spotlight throughout their professional careers, although they were slated to be among the league's top receivers following their phenomenal collegiate careers.
Nevertheless, teams on the market know Smith-Schuster has displayed flashes of brilliance and the receiver could very well have better seasons ahead of him. Now that he is healthy, he could make an impact on any team that is in need of a receiver.