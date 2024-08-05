USC Football: Highly-Rated 4-Star OL Officially Commits to Trojans
At long last, four-star offensive linemen Card Smith has announced his commitment.
Smith was favored to land with the Trojans, and that has now become a reality. While speaking to On3 host Josh Newbergm Smith stated:
"When I went up there for my official visit, I fell in love with the place. A lot of people say it's about the money, it's not really about money," Smith said.
"After talking to Coach Riley, I feel like Coach Riley is the best in the game," Smith added.
The high-rated offensive tackle is part of ESPN's top 300 recruits for the class of 2025, as Smith comes in at No. 286 on the list. Of the 39 players on the list still without a commitment, only eight are offensive linemen.
Smith comes in at 6-foot-6, weighing 295 pounds, from Mobile, Alabama. He is ranked the No. 21 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, along with being the No. 15 prospect from Alabama.
Smith has received offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Miami, Mississippi State, Mississippi Valley State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Troy, Tulane, Tuskegee, UAB, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and LSU.
Initially, the highly-rated OT committed to Auburn in April but informed the school in June that he would be reversing his commitment.
According to a social media post from Smith:
“Dear Auburn nation, after days of deep thought and prayer I have decided to decommit from Auburn University," Smith said in a June 26 social media post. "This was a very hard decision for me and my family. I would like to thank the entire Auburn coaching staff for the time, effort, and energy that they put into recruiting me. Please respect my decision."
Smith would add another layer of protection on an offensive line that was lacking in 2023. Though quarterback Caleb Williams was able to escape danger and use his legs to extend players, protecting him is paramount.
The Trojans are hoping to reverse their protection for potential starter Miller Moss in 2024. With a host of new coaches under staff with Lincoln Riley, the team can reverse their offensive line woes while heading into the Big Ten Conference.
Whoever takes the helm in 2025, they will know they have a super athletic and offensive lineman in Carde Smith to protect them. Though Smith might take a year or two to develop, he has the right skill set to be a day-one starter.