USC Football: Lincoln Riley Highlights Two Players Who Battled Adversity Set for Starting Positions
In the latest edition of USC’s Quick Hits on X, Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley identified offensive lineman Elijah Paige and defensive tackle Kobe Pepe as two Trojans who have overcome adversity to put themselves in a position to be starters this season.
Paige, a redshirt freshman, was moved to USC’s scout team last season. Being on the scout team involves emulating an opponent for the first and second-string players to practice against, which requires scout players to participate in most reps.
“So many guys think it's like the world of instant gratification. It's like, ‘Oh, well I go to scout team, I'm being demoted,’ or as a negative thing,” Riley said to reporters at a press conference.
But, Paige utilized the extra reps to his advantage. After being placed on the scout team, Paige appeared in the rivalry game against UCLA and made one start at left tackle in the Trojan’s victory at the Holiday Bowl.
“He has an understanding of, ‘No, I'm going over there for a reason. I can go there and train against some really good players in a really competitive environment every day.’ He saw the value and he has enough self-awareness to know, ‘I need this.’ He’s a much better player because of it.”
Pepe, a redshirt senior, has also evolved into a potential starter despite Riley’s initial doubt.
“When we got here in the beginning, I didn’t know if he was gonna make it to be honest,” Riley said about the defensive lineman.
The Southern California native arrived in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 2020 season and endured a right shoulder injury the following season. He appeared in one game in the 2022 season before appearing in four games last season.
“He's just totally changed his body and put himself in a position where he can contribute and certainly this system, defensively fits a guy like him a lot more than what we were doing in the past," Riley said to reporters. "So I think he realizes that and sees that window of opportunity and he's got some real size and mass in there. That certainly you feel like he's gonna be able to keep up and hold, but I'm proud. He's one of the ones I'm most proud of.”
Alongside Paige, Pepe appeared in the Trojans’ victory game in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. Out of the four tackles he recorded last season, one was against the Cardinals.
Now, the pair are candidates for starting positions this season.