USC Football: Nick Saban Warns Bears HC About 'Expectations' For Caleb Williams
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is set to embark on his professional football career, and the expectations surrounding the NFL rookie are high. Williams has already been named the starter for the Chicago Bears, and the hope is he will be the franchise quarterback the team has been missing.
Even with the all excitement surrounding Williams, he is still a rookie. The best-case scenario is he becomes the starter the Bears are hoping for. However, there is always the speed of the NFL to worry about. Some rookies may have all the hype in the world, and they can often crumble under that pressure.
The Bears are set to be dissected on the ever-popular "Hard Knocks" series, and a new clip has been provided. This new clip shows Bears head coach Matt Eberflus receiving sage advice from the one and only Nick Saban.
“To me, expectations are a killer,” Saban said in the video. “This kid you got, this kid’s got so much media, so much hype, so much expectation on doing well, and he has to develop so quickly to meet the expectations that everybody has for him, it’s almost impossible. The expectations are a killer."
“But yet, to use your word, development is the key for him," Saban adds.
If there is one person to get advice from in terms of handling star players transitioning from college to the NFL, it's Saban. Saban has dealt with superstars galore when he coached at Alabama.
Saban more recently coached the likes of current Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and current Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Those are impressive enough, and all have had varying degrees of success at the professional level. Hurts won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, Tagovailoa just received a massive extension after leading the NFL in passing yards in 2023, and Young is currently set to embark on his second year as the starter for the Panthers.
All had immense pressure placed on their shoulders when they entered the league, as will Williams.
Williams ultimately has the entire Bears franchise success riding on his shoulders. His success will need to be immediate, but Saban is correct. High expectations should not be what Eberflus or the franchise should expect.
The Bears can hope that Williams becomes a phenom in the NFL much like he was in college, but he might also need more time to develop. Even the greats like Peyton Manning threw multiple interceptions in his rookie season. He still managed to carve out a Hall of Fame career despite his early struggles.