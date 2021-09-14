Report: USC Football Players in 'Tears' Over Clay Helton Firing News

It's evident the mark that Clay Helton left on his student athletes.

USC Athletics announced the dismissal of head coach Clay Helton on Monday, September 13. This followed a disappointing loss to the Stanford Cardinal 42-28 at home, which gave the Trojans their first L of the season.

"USC Director of Athletics Mike Bohn today announced that the university is making a change in leadership of the football program and parting ways with head coach Clay Helton," USC said in a press release.



"Bohn and Helton addressed the program together during the regularly scheduled team meeting this afternoon. Bohn made it clear that USC’s leadership believes in the highly talented group of student-athletes on the team and is committed to building a program that consistently competes at the highest level. The move ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach, where he led the Trojans to a 46-24 overall record."

While fans across the country seemed to be overwhelming pleased by this move, Yahoo Sports! Pete Thamel reported that similar sentiments were not expressed by USC players.

"Players were in tears at the news today. Former players love Helton. He brought class and dignity to USC football, which desperately needed it. Can't overstate what a good human being Clay Helton is," Thamel wrote.

It's evident the mark that Clay Helton left on his student athletes. Many took to social media to pay their respects after the news broke.

Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season while USC conducts a national search to find their new leader.

-----

More USC & Clay Helton News...

Clay Helton Fired, O.J. Simpson Reacts

Donte Williams Labeled 'Legitimate Candidate' for USC Head Coach

USC Fires Clay Helton: Read Mike Bohn's Statement HERE

USC 22' Commit Devin Brown Reveals Thoughts on Clay Helton Firing

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter