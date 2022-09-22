How to watch USC football vs. Oregon State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

No. 7 USC is undefeated to start the 2022 college football season and will now put its undefeated record to the test on the road against Oregon State.

The Trojans are coming off a 45-17 thrashing of Fresno State last week in a game where Caleb Williams scored four total touchdowns and helped USC rack up more than 500 yards in total offense.

Williams is now ranked in the top 10 nationally for completion percentage (0.744), passing efficiency (190.5), and points responsible for per game (20.0). He currently leads the Pac-12 in all three categories.

USC (3-0, 1-0) returns to conference play this week with a tough test on the road against unbeaten Oregon State (3-0, 0-0). The Beavers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014, but to beat the Trojans, they will have to figure out how to stop an offense that has scored 152 points in its first three games.

USC held steady with the No. 7 ranking in the latest AP Poll, but a win over the unbeaten Beavers could help them move up in next week's rankings.

Here's how to watch USC's Week 4 matchup:

How to Watch No. 7 USC vs. Oregon State

Who: USC vs. Oregon State

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24

Where: Reser Stadium | Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -5.5; Over/under 70.5