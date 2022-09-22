Skip to main content

How to watch USC football vs. Oregon State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

Heisman Trophy contender Caleb Williams leads the 3-0 Trojans into a Pac-12 showdown at Oregon State

No. 7 USC is undefeated to start the 2022 college football season and will now put its undefeated record to the test on the road against Oregon State. 

The Trojans are coming off a 45-17 thrashing of Fresno State last week in a game where Caleb Williams scored four total touchdowns and helped USC rack up more than 500 yards in total offense. 

Williams is now ranked in the top 10 nationally for completion percentage (0.744), passing efficiency (190.5), and points responsible for per game (20.0). He currently leads the Pac-12 in all three categories. 

USC (3-0, 1-0) returns to conference play this week with a tough test on the road against unbeaten Oregon State (3-0, 0-0). The Beavers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014, but to beat the Trojans, they will have to figure out how to stop an offense that has scored 152 points in its first three games. 

USC held steady with the No. 7 ranking in the latest AP Poll, but a win over the unbeaten Beavers could help them move up in next week's rankings. 

Here's how to watch USC's Week 4 matchup:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

How to Watch No. 7 USC vs. Oregon State

Who: USC vs. Oregon State

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24

Where: Reser Stadium | Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -5.5; Over/under 70.5

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State Beavers

Deijon Laffitte USC
Recruiting

Deijon Laffitte commits to USC; Lincoln Riley adds another defensive lineman

By All Trojans Staff
gary bryant corona centennial
Football

Former Corona Centennial star Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season

By All Trojans Staff
joey olsen lakeridge
Recruiting

USC commit Joey Olsen can't wait to play in Lincoln Riley's offense

By All Trojans Staff
jalen hale longview lobos
Recruiting

USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers

By All Trojans Staff
Andrew Vorhees USC football
Football

USC's offensive line continues to shine: 'They played with this type of grit that is unmatched'

By Wyatt Allsup
Lincoln Riley USC football
Football

Lincoln Riley has USC focused on finishing games

By Wyatt Allsup
caleb williams usc football
Football

USC football opens as 6.5-point favorites against Oregon State (betting odds)

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20223
Football

USC Trojans lead all of college football in turnover margin

By All Trojans Staff