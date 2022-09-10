USC football vs. Stanford: How to watch, live stream, betting odds

The Lincoln Riley era at USC got off to a fast start last week with a 66-14 home victory over Rice that featured three interceptions returned for touchdowns.

This week, the Trojans hit the road to face Stanford in their Pac-12 football opener. Because of the Covid year in 2020 that resulted in a shortened season, USC hasn't played at Stanford since 2018. And that game ended in a 17-3 loss.

It's a safe bet the Trojans will score more than three points on Saturday, but the real question is how Alex Grinch's revamped defense will hold up against a Pac-12 offense. Can USC stop Stanford QB Tanner McKee? We'll find out Saturday.

USC is ranked No. 10 in the latest AP poll, one of just two Pac-12 teams ranked. Utah is the other one at No. 13. A convincing road win against Stanford could vault the Trojans even higher.

Here's how to watch USC's Pac-12 opener:

Who: USC at Stanford

When: 4:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Stanford Stadium

TV: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area.

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -8.5; Over/under 67