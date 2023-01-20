USC football: Winners and losers following first transfer portal window

The 45-day winter transfer portal window is closed. USC added 11 players this window and the team may bring in one or two more players who entered the portal before the Jan. 18 deadline, but for the most part, the Trojans' offseason roster is set.

USC football transfer portal tracker: Who have the Trojans added?

On Monday, SI All Trojans will release a full roster breakdown, but ahead of that piece, here are four winners and three losers following USC's transfer portal dealings.

WINNERS

QB Caleb Williams

Williams had one of the greatest college football seasons of all-time last year and was rewarded with the Heisman Trophy. He's a big winner with USC's transfer portal additions because the Trojans had some pretty clear offensive needs with players leaving the program and they addressed all of them.

USC lost three starters on its offensive line, its top receiver and its best running back, but the team comes out of the first window with no obvious question marks on offense.

Williams should be well protected again in 2023 because the Trojans added two potential plug and play starters on the offensive line in former Florida right tackle Michael Tarquin and former Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston. With Justin Dedich moving to center and Jonah Monheim moving to right guard, the only inexperienced position on USC's o-line will be left guard. Gino Quinones started there in the Cotton Bowl and was serviceable.

Jordan Addison, USC's leading receiver, entered his name into the NFL Draft, but the Trojans picked up Arizona's top receiver, Dorian Singer, in the portal. He'll be a prime candidate to fill Addison's shoes. Singer caught seven passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-37 loss against USC last year.

At running back, Travis Dye graduated, but the Trojans brought in South Carolina running back transfer MarShawn Lloyd, the No. 1 running back in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.

With USC's first window portal adds, Williams is set up for success in 2023.

USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch

Grinch should also be set up for success with the Trojans portal additions on defense. You've seen all of the horrendous USC defensive stats from last year... The unit wasn't good enough.

A defensive overhaul is in order and by adding impact players at all three levels, USC has started that process. Grinch will have an improved pool of players to pick from in 2023.

The Trojans brought in six defensive players and every one is expected to see the field. Arizona defensive lineman transfer Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback transfer Christian Roland-Wallace, Oklahoma State linebacker transfer Mason Cobb and Purdue defensive lineman transfer Jack Sullivan all started every game at their previous school in 2022. Georgia State linebacker/edge transfer Jamil Muhammad started nine of 12 games.

The only new addition without a 2022 start is former Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, a 5-star recruit out of high school in the 2022 class.

READ MORE ABOUT USC'S TRANSFER ADDITIONS HERE

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, two of USC's top three rated defensive players by Pro Football Focus, will turn pro. They won't be easy to replace, but it's tough to see the USC defense getting worse in 2023. On paper, more pressure on Grinch along with an improved roster should lead to better results.

CB Domani Jackson

USC only adding one cornerback in the portal should in theory be a boost to Jackson, a rising sophomore and former 5-star recruit. At the high school level, Jackson was one of the top cover corners in the nation before a knee injury sidelined him early in his senior year. After battling injuries and only playing 45 snaps on defense as a freshman, Jackson has a real shot at making a big sophomore year jump.

He'll compete with Prophet Brown, Jacobe Covington, Jacobe Covington and Roland-Wallace for playing time.

S Zion Branch

USC didn't add a safety in the portal and Max Williams, last year's starting free safety, was PFF's lowest graded defensive player on USC's roster among players who logged at least 400 snaps. Coming off of a lower body injury that caused him to miss the whole season, Branch should factor in at safety in 2023.

LOSERS

RB Darwin Barlow

Barlow only played 36 offensive snaps last season. With Austin Jones and Raleek Brown coming back, plus the addition of Lloyd, it's tough to envision a role for Barlow.

USC's returning starting linebackers

Linebackers Eric Gentry and Shane Lee struggled a year ago. Both players were among USC's lowest graded defensive players, per PFF. Cobb will come in and be a day one starter for the Trojans, which will keep one of Gentry or Lee off the field. Raesjon Davis and true freshman Tackett Curtis will also compete for playing time.

WR Kyron Hudson

It's pure speculation at this point, but Hudson looks like the odd receiver out right now. USC added Singer and four receivers who caught more passes than Hudson last season return for the Trojans in 2023. Hudson was targeted the 11th most times among USC offensive players last year. Will his role get much bigger next season?