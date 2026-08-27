USC Four-Star Linebacker Recruiting Target Announces Game Day Visit

After a very successful summer hosting numerous local recruits, one of them announced his return to USC for a game day visit.

Four-star Bay Area (Concord) linebacker Landon Miller announced his game day visit schedule for the fall.

The class of 2028 recruit will visit six schools, per 247Sports' Blair Angulo, four of which are from the Big Ten Conference.

Scheduled Game Day Visits

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

Miller, the No. 11 linebacker and No. 9 recruit from California per 247 Sports Composite, will begin his journey in Week 1 in neighboring Berkeley when the Cal Golden Bears host former Pac-12 rival UCLA.

He’ll then return to USC when the Trojans face off against Louisiana, per Angulo.

Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State follow suit, although dates for trips to Ann Arbor and Columbus are still to be determined. Miller is set to visit Oregon on Oct. 10 and Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

The 6-2, 210-pound De La Salle (Calif.) junior is just two days away from opening his 2026 season as a three-year starter. Miller had 38 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, two sacks, and an interception during his sophomore year, according to MaxPreps.

He has also played in some of the most renowned levels of high school football in California, including the Open Division state championship game.

Summer Visit to USC

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans linebackers coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

In early June, Miller visited USC for the first time. During his two-day trip, he got the opportunity to meet linebackers coach AJ Howard and Mike Ekeler.

The second day gave Miller the opportunity to visit the campus, including a tour of the Marshall School of Business.

“I want to pursue finance in college, and I was able to see the business buildings. A very appealing school, and off-the-field stuff matters just as much as on the field,” Miller said during his June 5 visit.

Miller also got the opportunity to meet and talk with USC general manager Chad Bowden, where he discovered he and Bowden shared similar hobbies, including fishing and hunting.

Coach Lincoln Riley is looking to build off a top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, and while his 2027 class isn’t highly ranked as the previous year, the 2028 class is looking to surpass it.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2028 class features the commitment of Texas native Trey Wright, who committed to USC nearly two weeks ago. He will visit USC during their Week 0 opener against San José State.

Wright will be joined by other notable prospects like five-star Keaton Fields, and four-stars Jalen Flowers and Derrick Coleman Jr. Add in Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson and Santa Margarita’s Jaion Smith.

Tustin’s Hayden Koo has planned his visit for Sept. 26 when the Trojans host No. 2 Oregon.

Four-star recruits Jalen Brown, Jordan Hicks, and Major Stokes will all be in the Coliseum for the Ohio State game.

Riley’s 2028 recruiting class continues to show long-term promise, but the program’s immediate future will be defined by what happens this season. If USC can turn its recruiting momentum into consistent wins and postseason success, the Trojans will be better positioned to sustain that progress with 2028 class.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.