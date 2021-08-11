USC Freshman Korey Foreman Reveals Biggest Challenge Since Joining the Trojans

"I thought I was able to prepare for it, but it's something that you can't prepare for," said Foreman.

Freshman defensive end Korey Foreman spoke with reporters for the first time on Tuesday, since suiting up in the cardinal and gold. Foreman was the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation out of high school and a highly coveted prospect.

The bar is set high for the Corona, Calif. native. Many expect Foreman to make an immediate impact for the Trojans' defensive unit this fall, regardless if he earns a starting spot come September 4. USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spoke on Foreman's progression after Monday's fall practice, saying that he is "everything we thought he would be" and more.

While Foreman is still learning Orlando's system and progressing well, he revealed that the transition from high school to college has been just that, a transition. "It's a big change for sure. Just the tempo, and just the fast pace of everything and the physicality of of everything [is different]," Foreman said. "The speed of the game has gotten a lot faster than I thought it would be. Being able to come out here and train in the offseason, I thought I was able to prepare for it, but it's something that you can't prepare for, you step into it and it's just a new world."

Foreman joined the Trojans this summer and opted to not enroll early at USC last spring. While the urgency to become great is there, Foreman is taking things day-by-day and focusing on what he can control.

"Right now I'm doing the best I can to focus on my job and everything else around me. But between the depth chart and everything else, you have to talk to coach [Clay] Helton about that."

