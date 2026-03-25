USC Freshman Receiver Speaks Out On Practice Reps Amid Injuries

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 season expected to again have one of the most explosive offenses in the country in their fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley. With high expectations entering the season, the Trojans aim to accomplish their goal of reaching the College Football Playoff after coming just short in 2025, finishing with a 9-4 overall record.

While the Trojans are set to lose two stars at wide receiver, with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane slated to become top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, USC returns several top players at the position, along with talented pieces set to arrive as part of their No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

One of those players is talented redshirt freshman wide receiver Romero Ison. Despite not receiving any reps in games during his freshman season, Ison has made promising strides in the Trojans spring practice and has the potential to have a breakout season for USC next year.

USC is dealing with multiple offensive injuries this spring. Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is sidelined with a soft tissue injury, though coach Lincoln Riley expects him back soon. Sophomore Tanook Hines will miss the entire spring following an offseason procedure. Wisconsin transfer tight end Tucker Ashcraft was recently seen on a scooter after undergoing a foot procedure.

Following the first practice following USC’s spring break, Ison spoke about both his and the Trojans' progress this offseason. Here’s what Ison had to say.

What Romero Ison Said

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

How Offense Has Looked After Spring Break:

“I feel like the offense came back dominating. I like that everybody got right back on track, no one slacking. Everything’s going smoothly, perfectly. I’m just happy the way we're coming back and getting right back into the groove like we never even left,” said Ison.

On His Extra Reps:

“Using these reps to get better. We got a lot of injured guys, so taking this time to use it to put me in a position I want to be. I want to prove myself right. Everything that I talked about to myself, every day I tell myself, like I've got to be this person, so I just want to prove myself right. I'm not trying to prove anybody anything,” said Ison.

What He Learned In His First Year With Trojans:

“I learned a lot in a short amount of time. I learned that like hard work every day. Like the standard is the standard. It will never drop. Got to push yourself every day, even when you can’t, it’s just mental. You've got to be mentally and physically ready,” said Ison.

Playing Alongside Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane:

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I learned from those guys, especially with them going to the league this year. They taught me that every rep you get, you've got to take it like it’s your last, because you never know if it might be your last. You’ve got to go 100 every chance you get,” said Ison.

Workouts With Drew Smith:

“They’ve been hectic for sure. This is our first real offseason with Drew. We don’t know what to expect, but we're really seeing what it is, and it's definitely getting us right. I love it, though. It keeps me hot, it just keeps me up,” said Ison.