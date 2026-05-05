How USC's Receivers Compare to Oregon, Rest of the Big Ten

The USC Trojans produced two NFL wide receivers through the first 80 selections of the 2026 NFL Draft. As a result, USC's wide receiver room will have a different look during the 2026 season.

Have the Trojans reloaded at wide receiver? Time to take a deeper dive.

Young Talent Ready to step up at USC

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane's departure via the NFL Draft creates two big openings here: USC needing to find a new leading and second-leading target.

Except Tanook Hines looks ready to take the mantle Lemon bequeaths.

Hines is creating some preseason buzz already out of Los Angeles. He torched TCU during the Alamo Bowl with six receptions for 163 yards as Lemon and Lane sat out that game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Hines flashed his potential in handling lead wide receiver duties that night despite the 30-27 loss to the Horned Frogs.

He looks like a smooth operator with his route running and timing on breaks. Although USC fans will love Hines' ability to split the coverage deep, which he showed briefly against Oregon during the 2025 season.

#USC



Jayden Maiava flat-footed dime under pressure. Pure arm strength.



The end of the 2025 season gave us a sneak preview of the Maiava to Tanook Hines connection for next season. pic.twitter.com/hc2AZoNfn1 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) February 16, 2026

The Houston native is a speed burner who once ran a 10.45-second time in the 100-meter dash. He developed a knack to make contested catches at the prep level, but that must translate over to the Big Ten this fall.

Hines rises as the most seasoned wideout of this group. Does that mean he must establish himself as the leader right out the gate?

Young USC Wideouts Ready to Produce

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Someone from the loaded 2026 recruiting class will vie for playing time here.

Prized recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt could emerge first. He's one of the prized local additions out of national prep powehouse and longtime USC feeder Mater Dei High of Santa Ana, Ca.

Dixon-Wyatt created a knack for becoming a three-level separator on his routes while showing excellent body control on his receptions. And he showed his high focus playing in the toughest league out west the Trinity League, while also sharing the reception load with fellow heralded recruit Chris Henry Jr. Dixon-Wyatt earned comparisons to recent first rounder out of Ohio State Carnell Tate by 247Sports.

The Monarchs standout may not be the only immediate contributor here, though.

Fellow Trinity League star Trent Mosley comes over too as a four-star addition. He hails from a family of college football standouts already as father Emmett Mosley and older brother Emmett V played collegiately. Mosley brings the burst and change-of-direction speed needed at the slot wideout spot.

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is one more who can make noise too, and joined Hines as impact players from Texas. Feaster turned down LSU and other powers for USC on the recruiting trail and is another who can stress defenders out with his speed.

But USC coach Lincoln Riley shouldn't stress over playing multiple true freshmen here. He's got North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson bringing a solid frame at 6-foot-2, 204-pounds and an average of 16.1 yards per catch with him from Raleigh.

Who Brings the top Wide Receiver unit Among Big Ten Teams?

USC took two massive losses with Lemon and Lane again preparing for their Sunday careers.

Oregon will make its case for top wideout unit especially with Dakorien Moore set to lead that unit after an impactful freshman season.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Ohio State brings back the uncanny Jeremiah Smith for a third straight season, plus now adds Henry to this deep perimeter unit. Making the Buckeyes the top unit ahead of 2026.

USC only claims the top if someone younger than Hines and Anderson steps up big.

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