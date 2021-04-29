USC Kicker Burns Up to 1,600 Calories during Workouts

USC is one of five schools in the country to partner with WHOOP for student athletes.

The health and well being of student-athletes has always been a priority for USC athletic director, Mike Bohn.

One way Bohn and USC have assured this is by partnering with WHOOP, the armband that measures body functions when it comes to sleep, strain, and recovery.

And for USC kicker, Parker Lewis, WHOOP also keeps track of how many calories are burned throughout the day.

"Some of our workouts, I am not kidding you, we burned, in two hours, 1,600 calories, which is just ridiculous," Lewis said. "It is really good to see our body stats and different things like that."

USC is the only school in the Pac-12 and one out of five schools in the country to offer WHOOP wearable straps to student-athletes.

About 150 student athletes at USC are taking advantage of this partnership and are wearing the WHOOP band daily to track body performance and behavioral changes. They also have the option to participate in team insights to use WHOOP's data to work on achieving higher goals.

USC Athletic Medicine reported that "WHOOP straps have been proven to increase sleep quantity and quality, minimize the adverse effects of travel, increase exercise intensity and duration, improve cardiovascular health and decrease stress levels."

"It is good to know how many calories we are burning - so we know how many calories we need to replenish to keep weight and it gives us good feedback on our sleep performance and our strain for recovery" said kicker Parker Lewis.

USC Athletic Director for Athletic Medicine, Russ Romano, explained that WHOOP's technology is "a really positive experience for a student-athlete who is serious about their health, well-being and performance."

WHOOP recognizes that every student-athlete is different when it comes to body performance and recovery needs. WHOOP helps each individual understand what is best for them personally, to achieve maximum results.

"Overall it has definitely helped this offseason, with our performance in the gym and stuff like that" said Lewis when talking about his training.

Lewis, the returns this season as a sophomore kicker for the Trojans. He came to the program in 2020 and earned the starting job appearing in all 6 games for USC.

He hit all 23 of his PATs, was 9-of-13 on field goals (with a long of 48 yards) and had touchbacks on 22 of his 38 kickoffs.

