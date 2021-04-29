Snoop Dogg has Advice for NFL Draft Prospect

Los Angeles hip hop icon, Snoop Dogg has some words for one particular NFL Draft prospect...

Los Angeles hip hop icon Snoop Dogg has some advice for USC draft prospect Olaijah Griffin.

USC Football posted a video of the pair on social media, and the famous rapper was shown giving Griffin words of wisdom prior to draft night.

"Remember what I told you the other day. Stay focused and do your job" said Snoop Dogg. "It's not a game, it's a job. Love you brother you make me proud every time I see you lace up. Take that swag with you to the NFL."

Griffin, has anticipated the start of his professional career and the day is almost here. His standout collegiate career at a cornerback did not go unnoticed bringing quickness and speed to his defensive play.

Griffin is the son of rapper and producer Warren G. He looks to continue the legacy of his family name in the NFL. The California native spent three seasons with the USC Trojans and declared for the NFL Draft after his junior campaign.

He tallied 67 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, zero sacks and one interception in his college career. During USC's pro-day Griffin weighed in at 5'11.5" and 176-pounds.

[READ: Scouting Report Details Concerns about Olaijah Griffin ahead of NFL Draft]

-----

You may also like:

[Three Things To Know: 2021 NFL Draft]

[USC NFL DRAFT CENTRAL]

[Major Sports Brand Endorses Amon-Ra St. Brown]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com