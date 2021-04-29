How To Watch: 2021 NFL Draft

Here is how to watch the 2021 NFL Draft...

Date: April 29- May 1

Time: 5:00 p.m. pacific / 8:00 p.m. eastern

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Network: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: fuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Mobile app, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Draft Order: Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Fransisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USC Draft Prospects:

Offensive Lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker

Wide Receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Wide Receiver, Tyler Vaughns

Cornerback, Olaijah Griffin

Defensive Lineman, Marlon Tuipulotu

Defensive Tackle, Jay Tufele

Safety, Talanoa Hufanga

