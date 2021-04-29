FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
How To Watch: 2021 NFL Draft

Here is how to watch the 2021 NFL Draft...

Date: April 29- May 1

Time: 5:00 p.m. pacific / 8:00 p.m. eastern

Location: Cleveland, Ohio 

Network: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: fuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Mobile app, Sling TV, YouTube TV

[USC NFL DRAFT CENTRAL]

Draft Order: Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Fransisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

[READ: Fans Allowed at 2021 NFL Draft]

[Three Things To Know: 2021 NFL Draft]

USC Draft Prospects:

Offensive Lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker 

Wide Receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown 

Wide Receiver, Tyler Vaughns 

Cornerback, Olaijah Griffin

Defensive Lineman, Marlon Tuipulotu

Defensive Tackle, Jay Tufele

Safety, Talanoa Hufanga 

