USC LB Drake Jackson Reveals 2022 NFL Draft Plans

Junior linebacker Drake Jackson is officially back in the rotation with the Trojans after being withheld from fall camp due to health and safety protocols. Jackson is expected to make major impacts for USC's defense this year, and emerge as a leader for the team.

"Our coaches are putting that burden on me," he said after Friday practice. "I feel like I can do this, and I know that the team is looking over to me."

Last season Jackson moved to a hybrid outside linebacker role, after the Trojans brought in new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. The Corona Centennial High School alum finished last season with two sacks and 5.5 TFLs. While Jackson's focus is set on leading USC's defense this season, he revealed his other goals for the 2021 year.

“This is my last year. I got to get out of here,” Jackson said Friday. “I’mma leave with a bang, too.” The 6'4", 250-pound star continued, “you kind of feel it yourself because this is my last year, it’s my money year. Also and you just want to step up too because you’ve been here for so long and now it’s time. You see guys come and go, you got a lot of information that you want to give,” said Jackson , “so now it’s time to give it.”

The California native has accumulated 66 tackles, including 17 for losses (with 7.5 sacks), three deflections and one interception during his career as a Trojan.

